Legendary trainer Andre Fabre joined on licence by daughter Lavinia

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The names A & L Fabre have appeared on racecards for the first time in France this week following the formalisation of a training partnership between 32-time champion trainer Andre Fabre and his daughter Lavinia.

Lavinia Fabre was granted a licence in May 2025 and saddled her first winner – from just her second runner – last October, though she and her father were already working through the administrative process of establishing a joint-licence.

Speaking to the Racing Post in the immediate wake of that breakthrough success, Lavinia Fabre said: "The idea is to form a training partnership with my father in the next two or three years to help get me going and to allow me the chance to buy my own yard.

"After that I’d like a stable of 50-70 horses. We’re working quietly towards it. There’s no rush and it suits me if I have these two or three horses run in my name until the end of the year if that’s how long it takes."

Lavinia Fabre (right) with Maxime Guyon and Wadi, her first winner as a trainer Credit: Racing Post/Burton

The new team have saddled six runners, with Firewall and Gazi coming closest to visiting the winner's enclosure, both finishing second at Chantilly on Wednesday.

In an interesting administrative twist, the joint partnership has been able to inherit the prize-money and results previously listed under the name of Andre Fabre, meaning that A & L Fabre are third in the race to be champion trainer behind Francis Graffard and Aidan O'Brien.

Andre Fabre first became champion Flat trainer in France in 1987, the year he landed the first of a record eight victories in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe courtesy of Trempolino and Pat Eddery, while his most recent trainers' title came in 2024.

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