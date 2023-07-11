Kieran Shoemark to ride Oaks winner Soul Sister as she is supplemented for Friday's Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris

Oaks heroine Soul Sister has been supplemented for Friday's Grand Prix de Paris by John and Thady Gosden with Kieran Shoemark deputising for Frankie Dettori in the Longchamp Group 1 .

The Lady Bamford-owned daughter of Frankel has been ridden by Dettori on all three of her starts this season, including when beating Savethelastdance by a length and three-quarters in the Epsom Classic when last seen.

However, with Dettori serving a whip ban picked up at Royal Ascot, Shoemark has been booked to partner the only English-trained three-year-old of the eight in contention for the Grand Prix de Paris after Tuesday's confirmation stage.

Kieran Shoemark: will have a great chance to win his fourth group 1 Credit: Warren Little

Shoemark has Group 1-winning experience around Longchamp, having last season steered Ed Walker's Dreamloper to success in the Prix d'Ispahan and Prix du Moulin.

Soul Sister, who bounced back from finishing last of 12 on her seasonal debut in the Fred Darling when successfully stepping up in trip to land the Group 3 Musidora at York in May, is the only Group 1 winner and filly confirmed in the line-up.

On the decision to supplement Soul Sister at a cost of €15,000, joint-trainer John Gosden said: "Soul Sister has had a nice break since the Oaks and we are keen to let her run at Longchamp on Friday in the Grand Prix de Paris. The timing of the race fits well if we then wish to run her in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood."

Success for Soul Sister would be a first in the race for Gosden, with Andre Fabre relying on First Minister, who landed the Group 3 Prix Hocquart at the track last time, to provide him with a record-extending 14th win in the race.

Aidan O'Brien's Adelaide River, second to Auguste Rodin in the Irish Derby, remains in contention along with stablemate Peking Opera, who was fourth in the same race at the Curragh last time.

Grand Prix de Paris confirmations

Feed The Flame

Rubis Vendome

Winter Pudding

Adelaide River

Peking Opera

First Minister

Silawi

Soul Sister

