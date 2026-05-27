John and Thady Gosden supplement Group winner for Sunday's Prix du Jockey Club at a cost of €72,000

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Oxagon was the new name to appear among the entries for the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club after John and Thady Gosden supplemented the Craven Stakes winner at a cost of €72,000 on Wednesday morning.

Oxagon runs in the silks of owner-breeder Prince Faisal, whose Mishriff won the race for the Gosden team in 2020.

Among the 19 original entries confirmed at Tuesday's second forfeit stage, all except Flushing Meadows went forward. His trainer Aidan O'Brien still has five possibles, headed by Constitution River, who was the subject of sustained support for the Betfred Derby over the weekend, despite the trainer underlining that he believed the Coolmore partners intended to head to Chantilly with the Dee Stakes winner this weekend.

Qatar Prix du Jockey Club field after penultimate declarations

Daryzan Francis Graffard

Dolmalan Mikel Delzangles

Hankelow Karl Burke

Alam Mikel Delzangles

Gusto Pia & Joakim Brandt

Hawk Mountain Aidan O'Brien

Gostam Andreas Wohler

Segall Andre Fabre

Oxagon John & Thady Gosden

Komorebi Andre Fabre

Campacite Jean-Claude Rouget

Pearled Majesty Mauricio Delcher Sanchez

Canadian Alicja Karkosa

Montreal Aidan O'Brien

A Boy Named Susie Donnacha O'Brien

Dorset Aidan O'Brien

Endorsement Aidan O'Brien

Peace Of Japan Marcel Weiss

Constitution River Aidan O'Brien

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