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France

John and Thady Gosden supplement Group winner for Sunday's Prix du Jockey Club at a cost of €72,000

Aidan O'Brien cuts possible French Derby team down to five following latest forfeit stage

Oxagon (Oisin Murphy) wins the Craven at Newmarket
Oxagon has been supplemented for the Qatar Prix du Jockey ClubCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Oxagon was the new name to appear among the entries for the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club after John and Thady Gosden supplemented the Craven Stakes winner at a cost of €72,000 on Wednesday morning.

Oxagon runs in the silks of owner-breeder Prince Faisal, whose Mishriff won the race for the Gosden team in 2020.

Among the 19 original entries confirmed at Tuesday's second forfeit stage, all except Flushing Meadows went forward. His trainer Aidan O'Brien still has five possibles, headed by Constitution River, who was the subject of sustained support for the Betfred Derby over the weekend, despite the trainer underlining that he believed the Coolmore partners intended to head to Chantilly with the Dee Stakes winner this weekend.

Qatar Prix du Jockey Club field after penultimate declarations

Daryzan Francis Graffard
Dolmalan Mikel Delzangles
Hankelow Karl Burke
Alam Mikel Delzangles
Gusto Pia & Joakim Brandt
Hawk Mountain Aidan O'Brien
Gostam Andreas Wohler
Segall Andre Fabre
Oxagon John & Thady Gosden
Komorebi Andre Fabre
Campacite Jean-Claude Rouget
Pearled Majesty Mauricio Delcher Sanchez
Canadian Alicja Karkosa
Montreal Aidan O'Brien
A Boy Named Susie Donnacha O'Brien
Dorset Aidan O'Brien
Endorsement Aidan O'Brien
Peace Of Japan Marcel Weiss
Constitution River Aidan O'Brien

Read these next:

'He's as good a colt as I've had' - Donnacha O'Brien taking aim at the French Derby as exciting Royal Ascot team comes together  

Yorkshire-based owners eyeing more French joy after purchasing leading Prix de Diane hope 

Criquette Head sets sights on another Classic triumph - but this time as an owner in Sunday's Prix du Jockey Club 

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