Il Est Francais out of French Champion Hurdle as Noel George looks to autumn campaign for stable star

, one of the most exciting young jumps horses in France, will miss the French Champion Hurdle, the Grande Course de Haies d'Auteuil, on May 20 after being diagnosed with what joint trainer Noel George described as "a tiny virus".

The best of his age group at four over hurdles, Il Est Francais impressed when making a winning start in open company in the Prix Juigne in March, before finishing only fifth on his next start.

"He's just got a tiny little virus, so I don't want to take any risks. We're just going to put him in a field and look after him until the autumn," said George, who trains Il Est Francais in partnership with Amanda Zetterholm near Chantilly.

"We could have potentially tried to rush him back for the Grade 1, but I'd like to think he's a horse we'll be winning multiple Grade 1s with in the future and not just worrying about this one.

"It's a bit of a blow but it's nothing dramatic and I'm sure he'll do very well for a summer at grass. You have to look after these good horses and, if they're not right, you can't force things."

Felix de Giles and Il Est Francais return after winning the Grade 3 Prix Juigne at Auteuil

Il Est Francais is jointly owned by his breeder Nicolas de Lageneste and Richard Kelvin-Hughes, in whose grey silks he runs. The long-term plan has always been for the son of Karaktar to go to George's father Tom at some stage for a chasing campaign in Britain.

No decision has been made as to when he might make a British debut but George expects him to go chasing sooner rather than later.

"I'd say we'll be going straight over fences," said George. "Whether that means we could still run in the Grade 1 Grand Prix d'Automne over hurdles here as well, we'll make a plan nearer the time. He's only a five-year-old and he has a big future."

George and Zetterholm will still be represented in the Grande Course de Haies by Goa Lil, who made all to land the Grade 3 Prix Leon Rambaud last month.

Read more:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.