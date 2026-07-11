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'I heard Pierre yelling' - jockeys forced into evasive action by groundstaff on track
Pierre-Charles Boudot had to show alertness as he sounded the alarm to some errant groundstaff at Clairefontaine on Saturday, avoiding what could have been a serious accident.
The incident occurred turning for home in the second race, a Class 2 for stayers in which the field were due to cover a lap and a half of the track, a relatively rare event in Flat races at the Normandy track.
Leading the runners aboard Godolphin's Hotheaded, Boudot put his fingers to his lips and whistled loudly, before cries of "guys, guys" went up from several jockeys.
All but one of the runners then took the bend wide and headed for the stands' side, while the track workers scrambled back to safety.
With the race developing up against the rail it was Kliff Bere who came widest of all and squeezed through the narrowest of gaps to get up by a short neck.
Winning rider Jerome Moutard said: "I didn't see what happened, I was head down following the horse in front of me.
"But I heard Pierre-Charles yelling and they must have thought when we went past the first time we were heading for the finish. Luckily they moved pretty quickly but there was quite a group of them."
The stewards' report alluded to "a movement at the entry to the home straight" and officials noted the comments of Boudot, Moutard and Marvin Grandin.
How the danger was averted
Groundstaff scramble under the rail to safety as the field sweeps by in the second race at Clairefontaine on Saturday
Such incidents are thankfully rare but it's not the first time in recent memory that racecourse workers responsible for filling in hoofprints or attending to rails or hurdles have found themselves in the path of oncoming horses.
Within the last 18 months there have been similar near-misses at Hereford and Sedgefield.
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