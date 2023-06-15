History-seeking Blue Rose Cen drawn on the rail as 15 declared for Sunday's Prix de Diane

Blue Rose Cen will break from stall one when she attempts to complete a historic Group 1 treble at Chantilly in the Prix de Diane Longines on Sunday. Fifteen fillies were declared on Thursday morning for the €1 million Classic, including two runners each trained in Britain and Ireland.

Clifford Lee has a first ride in a French Classic aboard Musidora runner-up Novakai, who will break from stall nine, while Oisin Murphy must navigate his way from out wide in stall 12 on Running Lion, who Coral make 11-4 joint-favourite.

Dylan Browne McMonagle takes his first ride in the Diane for boss Joseph O'Brien and is in stall two on Caroline Street, just inside Ryan Moore on the Aidan O'Brien-trained Never Ending Story in three.

Tom Marquand has been called up to ride Tasmania for Gestut Schlenderhan and Francis Graffard and is drawn ten, while Olivier Peslier takes over on Left Sea (stall six) after Maxime Guyon lost his appeal against a 15-day ban for causing a fall at Chantilly on June 4.

Trainer Christopher Head is attempting a slice of history with Blue Rose Cen, who would join an illustrious list of names to win the Prix Marcel Boussac at two and then complete the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches and Prix de Diane double in their Classic season. The last three fillies to achieve the feat were Zarkava (2008), Divine Proportions (2005) and Allez France (1973).

"Blue Rose Cen has recovered well from her win in the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches and we're following a pretty logical programme with her," said Head. "I'm crossing my fingers that everything goes well in terms of the longer trip and she worked over 2,100 metres in the morning."

Head and owners Yeguada Centurion will be doubly represented in Sunday's race and the trainer insists that Wise Girl – an easy winner over a mile and a half at Chantilly last month – has not been declared as a pacemaker and will be running on her own merits under Eddy Hardouin.

"She won't be making the pace for Blue Rose Cen and is a filly I've always believed in," said Head. "She took a while to come to hand this spring which is why we've only managed to win a maiden with her."

Two of Blue Rose Cen's unbeaten rivals have been drawn towards the centre of the stalls, with Prix Saint-Alary winner Jannah Rose in seven and Pensee Du Jour in 11. Pensee Du Jour has barely seen another rival in making all in her three starts, most recently in the Prix Penelope at Saint-Cloud in April.

"She was a backward filly last year and Andre Fabre thought he could try and win some black type early on so he decided to try and start her a little bit early," Anthony Stroud, racing manager to Ballymore Thoroughbreds, told a France Galop press conference. "She developed and developed and then, having won her three races quite quickly, we thought we'd give her a bit of time."

Pensee Du Jour and Bauyrzhan Murzabayev after their public gallop at Saint-Cloud

Fabre sent Pensee Du Jour back to Saint-Cloud for a public gallop last month, during which Bauyrzhan Murzabayev was at pains to try and settle the daughter of Camelot in behind her two work companions.

Stroud said: "She's won nicely and in a progressive way but she's had to make the running in all her races and it would be very nice if she could take a lead and not have to do all the work on the front end."

Quick underfoot conditions are once again anticipated on Sunday, with the track expected to ride in a similar way as when Ace Impact broke the race record for the Prix du Jockey Club this month.

Confirmed runners for the Prix de Diane

Novakai Karl Burke

Jannah Rose Carlos Laffon-Parias

Pensee Du Jour Andre Fabre

Khahira Myriam Bollack-Badel

Lindy Christophe Ferland

Tasmania Francis Graffard

Running Lion John and Thady Gosden

Elusive Princess Jean Dubois

Never Ending Story Aidan O'Brien

Caroline Street Joseph O'Brien

Left Sea Carlos Laffon-Parias

Lady Ewelina Andreas Wohler

Romina Power Michael Figge

Blue Rose Cen Christopher Head

Wise Girl Christopher Head

Prix de Diane Longines, Chantilly, 3.05 Sunday

Coral: 11-4 Running Lion, Blue Rose Cen, 9-2 Pensee Du Jour, 6 Jannah Rose, 10 Elusive Princess, 14 Never Ending Story, 16 Left Sea, Lindy, 20 bar

