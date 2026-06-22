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Heatwave travel concerns rule out top French mare Aventure from Thundering On clash at the Curragh
Crack French mare Aventure will not take her chance against Thundering On in Saturday's Paddy Power Pretty Polly Stakes, with connections reluctant to undertake the long journey from Chantilly to the Curragh during the heatwave.
France, Britain and Ireland are all under varying degrees of warning for extreme heat throughout this week and the Aventure team have opted to wait eight days for a Group 1 target much nearer to home.
"Given the temperatures at the moment we'll wait for the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud," said Pierre-Yves Bureau, racing manager to Aventure's owner-breeders, Alain and Gerard Wertheimer. "She always had both races as an option and these are pretty extreme conditions."
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