'He should be suited by all the rain' - Yann Barberot confident of flying the flag in French 2,000 Guineas

Favourite American Flag heads ten colts declared for Sunday’s with his trainer Yann Barberot expecting the rain to bolster his horse’s prospects.

A six-length winner in heavy ground last autumn, American Flag has enhanced his Classic credentials this spring with comfortable victories in the Listed Prix Omnium II at Saint-Cloud and the Group 3 Prix de Fontainebleau at Longchamp.

Having ridden American Flag in each of his starts so far this season, Christophe Soumillon will be aboard again on Sunday with the pair set to break from stall two.

Barberot said: “He’s easy to ride and is very relaxed out of the gate. He is very strong mentally and I think a fast pace would see him in an even better light. There’s plenty of space at Longchamp and more often than not, it’s the best horse that wins.

“He worked well on the turf on Tuesday and Christophe Soumillon was pleased with how he went. He should be suited by all the rain that we’ve had and any more that might arrive.”

The going at Longchamp is described as “sticky”, or heavy, on Friday with the forecast going conditions likely to be very soft by Sunday.

Two British-trained runners will contest Sunday’s Poule d’Essai des Poulains, with Knight, trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, and Isaac Shelby, trained by Brian Meehan, declared to run.

Greenham Stakes winner Isaac Shelby will be racing for the first time for new owner Wathnan Racing, a Qatari-based group headed by Abdulhadi Mana Al-Hajri, the brother-in-law of Qatar’s ruler Sheikh Tamim Al Thani, having been purchased from Manton Thoroughbreds this week.

Aidan O’Brien will also be represented by Hans Andersen in the Classic, which he has landed five times, most recently with St Mark’s Basilica in 2021.

In the , O’Brien saddles Never Ending Story, who defeated subsequent 1,000 Guineas Matilda Picotte in the Leopardstown 1,000 Guineas Trial last time out.

Among the nine other fillies declared is Swingalong, last year’s Lowther Stakes winner, for Karl Burke and Tom Marquand, and Blue Cen Rose, winner of the Prix Marcel Boussac on her final run as a two-year-old.

There is also British and Irish interest in the third Group 1 on Sunday’s card at Longchamp, with Heartache Tonight, Bridestones and Boogie Woogie declared for the .

Heartache Tonight, a half-sister to Group 1 winner Wonderful Tonight and trained by David Menuisier, steps up to the top level for the first time having finished a close third in the Group 3 Prix Cleopatre at Saint-Cloud last month.

Bridestones steps up in distance to 1m2f for John and Thady Gosden having finished sixth in the Fred Darling Stakes at Newbury on her seasonal reappearance, while Boogie Woogie contests a stakes race for the first time having landed a maiden on her fifth start.

