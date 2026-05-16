'He has huge potential' - once-raced little brother of Arc winner set for Classic challenge and is the pick of top jockey

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The Aga Khan Studs will attempt to ride the crest of their current wave in the Prix du Jockey Club a fortnight on Sunday, with the once-raced Daryzan set to join trial winner Dolmalan in the €1.5 million Classic.

A half-brother to last season's Arc hero Daryz, Daryzan made an impressive start to his racing career with a five-length success over a mile at Saint-Cloud this month.

And while the son of Zarak will be light on experience, his promise ensured that he was entered in all the colts' Classics and the Grand Prix de Paris when entries closed in February.