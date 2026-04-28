Green machine continues to roll as Dolmalan and Zayida post Classic trial successes for in-form Aga Khan Studs at Chantilly

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Still riding high on the success of Arc hero Daryz in Sunday's Prix Ganay, the Aga Khan Studs team took both of the established Classic trials at Chantilly.

Dolmalan scored in the increasingly influential Listed Prix de Suresnes, the only stakes race for three-year-olds over the full course and distance of the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club and which has been won by future Classic winners Sottsass and Ace Impact in recent seasons.

The winner made it three victories from as many starts when coming from off the pace to gradually get the better of Montreal, a rare runner at this level in France for Aidan O'Brien.

"He's still a little immature but I was pleased to see the way he was able to accelerate on that quicker ground," said trainer Mikel Delzangles. "You wouldn't want to sit last in a field of ten but there were only five runners and you'd expect a good horse to be able to make up a few lengths like he did.

"We'll see but I would say the Jockey Club is a strong possibility."

Zayida in Diane mode

The regally bred Zayida with jockey Mickael Barzalona after winning at Chantilly Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Zayida was on something of a retrieval mission in the Prix de la Chapelle-en-Serval, having run only fourth on her first attempt at stakes level in the Prix Vanteaux this month.

Mickael Barzalona let her stride on to the shoulder of the leader Miuccia down the back straight and once shaken up, the impeccably bred filly – a daughter of Frankel and a granddaughter of Zarkava – put the race away in a matter of strides.

"That was reassuring because we think a lot of her and we were disappointed with her comeback run," said the Aga Khan Studs' Nemone Routh. "Mickael had felt she wasn't at 100 per cent that day and we had a little bug doing the rounds at the time. She's been much more lively in the mornings recently and she showed there what she is capable of."

Routh added: "Francis [Graffard] mentioned the Prix Finlande - which we won with Cankoura last season - and, if she wins that, the Diane would come next. At the start of the year we wondered whether she would be our filly for the Classics and we had a bit of a shock the other day but that was much more like it."

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