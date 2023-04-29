Franco De Port brings fresh hope in Mullins quest for Grand Steeple glory with fine third to Poly Grandchamp

Poly Grandchamp is a standing dish around Auteuil's fearsome chase track and for Franco De Port to get within two lengths of him in the Prix Ingre must count as a positive on the road back to the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris in three weeks time.

With Willie Mullins and a whole host of his regular riders otherwise occupied at Punchestown, Ireland's champion trainer turned to Johnny Charron for some local knowledge and, bar a mistake at the Riviere des Tribunes fence, Franco De Port remembered more good habits than bad from his brave debut in the Grand Steeple last May.

On that occasion he got badly outpaced before Danny Mullins drove him past beaten horses to claim an unlikely third place but here a patient Charron never let the leaders get too much of a run on him and was he beaten only a head for second by Dream Wish.

"He made one mistake at the Riviere and then was a bit careful at the Rail Ditch and Fence; I think he remembered them for the Grand Steeple," said Charron, who landed France's biggest jumps race 12 months ago with Sel Jem and was also aboard Gold Tweet when he won the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham in January. Unfortunately I didn't have a lot of room turning in, otherwise I would have been a clear second. He has run a very good prep race but we'll have to see whether he reacts the same way to those two jumps next time."

Gran Diose and James Reveley before the Prix Ingre at Auteuil Credit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

Louisa Carberry was far from downhearted as the giant Gran Diose came home in fourth for trainer James Reveley. Carberry said: "I think he was a bit short of work, probably more than I realised. He blew a bit after they jumped the last and even though he wasn't held up for too long when he missed the Murat, we haven't been able to put lots of hard work into him. But he has run well and I'm not disappointed, he will build on that."

At the age of 11 Poly Grandchamp may not be the most likely contender to give trainer Francois Nicolle a first win in France's biggest jumps prize that France has to offer but there will be much worse place chances. Winning Jockey Bertrand Lestrade said: "Francois and the team have been going through a difficult spell and I'm very happy to get the win for them."

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.