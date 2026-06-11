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Diamond Necklace 4-6 for Prix de Diane as 11 declared for Chantilly Classic
Diamond Necklace will face ten rivals in Sunday's €1 million Prix de Diane Longines, with Ryan Moore handed a much kinder draw than when having to overcome stall 15 aboard Constitution River in the Prix du Jockey Club two weeks ago.
While in a field of 11 the draw should play less of a role around the 1m2½f of Chantilly's sweeping right-hand layout, Coral go just 4-6 after Diamond Necklace drew a prime spot in stall three, with stablemate Moments Of Joy in stall eight under Wayne Lordan.
The visitors make up the majority of the line-up, which equals the smallest field since Golden Lilac was first of nine in 2011.
The 1,000 Guineas runner-up Evolutionist – who began the week as the main danger to Diamond Necklace according to bookmakers but has now been overhauled by Lilt in the betting – is drawn centrally in stall five, while Inis Mor is just inside in four.
Further depth to the British-trained challenge comes in the shape of Felicitas for Ed Walker in stall seven, and Lilt (William Haggas) who is drawn in ten.
James Doyle has received the call-up from Brian Meehan aboard Esna, who will break from the outside berth of 11, and is one of three principals from last season's Prix Marcel Boussac who will reoppose.
The Group 1 for juvenile fillies on Arc day – which was run on ground considerably slower than is likely to be the case on Sunday – was won by Diamond Necklace from Green Spirit, with Esna just denied third close home.
Prix de Diane Longines (Chantilly, Sunday)
Coral: 4-6 Diamond Necklace, 5 Lilt, 8 Evolutionist, 9 Felicitas, 12 Green Spirit, 20 Moments Of Joy, Pink Panthera, 25 Esna, Inis Mor, 66 Evita, Habibi
Prix de Diane final field and draw
Evolutionist Shane Foley (drawn 5)
Moments Of Joy Wayne Lordan (8)
Habibi Cristian Demuro (2)
Evita Christophe Soumillon (9)
Pink Panthera Tony Piccone (6)
Esna James Doyle (11)
Inis Mor Oisin Murphy (4)
Diamond Necklace Ryan Moore (3)
Felicitas Kieran Shoemark (7)
Green Spirit Maxime Guyon (1)
Lilt Tom Marquand (10)
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