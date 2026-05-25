Derby picture grows clearer after Aidan O'Brien trims Prix du Jockey Club team

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Aidan O'Brien's plans with his Derby runners were made clearer on Monday morning after favourite Benvenuto Cellini was ruled out of the French equivalent at the first forfeits stage.

The Frankel colt had been the market leader for Epsom ever since landing the Chester Vase, but a dramatic market move on Sunday morning went in favour of his stablemate Constitution River , who was temporarily cut into 5-2 favourite in places for Epsom.

However, O'Brien reiterated on Sunday that he thought a trip to Chantilly was preferred for Constitution River and the first forfeits stage for the French Derby seemed to confirm his intent, with the impressive Dee Stakes winner one of eight O'Brien horses left in contention from an initial 24 Ballydoyle entries.

The son of Wootton Bassett is favourite for Sunday's Group 1 Qatar Prix du Jockey Club, where he will attempt to provide O'Brien with his third success in the race following wins by St Mark's Basilica in 2021 and Camille Pissarro 12 months ago.

He could be joined by the likes of stablemates Christmas Day and Endorsement , who finished first and second in the Ballysax Stakes, as well as Prix de Guiche winner Hawk Mountain and Gallinule scorer Causeway .

A total of 22 horses made the cut for Monday's forfeits stage from an original entry list of over 120, with British and Irish 2,000 Guineas winners Bow Echo and Gstaad among those taken out of the race after their respective Classic wins.

Hankelow (yellow) the sole British entry in Sunday's Classic Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

John and Thady Gosden, who held an initial 12 entries, will not be represented in the French Derby and nor will Charlie Appleby, who also forfeited his five entries.

The sole British runner still in contention is the Karl Burke-trained Hankelow , who finished third behind fellow French Derby possible Komorebi and Rayif in the Poule d'Essai Des Poulains when last seen. Donnacha O'Brien could also be represented by Ballysax third A Boy Named Susie .

The biggest threat from the home team looks to be the Francis Graffard-trained Daryzan , a five-length winner of his sole start at Saint-Cloud this month. The Zarak colt is a half-brother to last year's Arc winner Daryz, who won the Group 1 Prix Aga Khan IV last week.

A second round of forfeits for Sunday's Classic will take place on Tuesday at 10.30am.

Constitution River is once again the market leader for the Prix du Jockey Club with Coral, who have him at the 2-1 mark.

Coral's David Stevens said: "For a brief time on Sunday, Constitution River was favourite for the Betfred Derby, but he's once again market leader for the French Derby, with 3-1 second best Hawk Mountain giving connections a strong hand for Sunday's race."

Prix du Jockey Club entries (after first forfeit stage)

Daryzan Francis Graffard

Dolmalan Mikel Delzangles

Hankelow Karl Burke

Alam Mikel Delzangles

Gusto Pia and Joakim Brandt

Hawk Mountain Aidan O'Brien

Gostam Andreas Wohler

Segall Andre Fabre

Campacite Jean-Claude Rouget

Komorebi Andre Fabre

Pearled Majesty Mauricio Delcher-Sanchez

Canadian Tur Alicja Karkosa

Causeway Aidan O'Brien

Flushing Meadows Aidan O'Brien

Christmas Day Aidan O'Brien

Montreal Aidan O'Brien

A Boy Named Susie Donnacha O'Brien

Dorset Aidan O'Brien

Endorsement Aidan O'Brien

Peace Of Japan Marcel Weiss

Constitution River Aidan O'Brien

Elastic Christophe Ferland

Qatar Prix du Jockey Club (Chantilly, Sunday)

Sky Bet: 7-4 Constitution River, 4 Hawk Mountain, 9-2 Daryzan, 8 Hankelow, Komorebi, 10 Montreal, 12 Alam, 16 Dolmalan, 20 bar.

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