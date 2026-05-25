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Derby picture grows clearer after Aidan O'Brien trims Prix du Jockey Club team
There are 22 still in contention for Sunday's French Derby - with just one British contender remaining
Aidan O'Brien's plans with his Derby runners were made clearer on Monday morning after favourite Benvenuto Cellini was ruled out of the French equivalent at the first forfeits stage.
The Frankel colt had been the market leader for Epsom ever since landing the Chester Vase, but a dramatic market move on Sunday morning went in favour of his stablemate Constitution River, who was temporarily cut into 5-2 favourite in places for Epsom.
However, O'Brien reiterated on Sunday that he thought a trip to Chantilly was preferred for Constitution River and the first forfeits stage for the French Derby seemed to confirm his intent, with the impressive Dee Stakes winner one of eight O'Brien horses left in contention from an initial 24 Ballydoyle entries.
The son of Wootton Bassett is favourite for Sunday's Group 1 Qatar Prix du Jockey Club, where he will attempt to provide O'Brien with his third success in the race following wins by St Mark's Basilica in 2021 and Camille Pissarro 12 months ago.
He could be joined by the likes of stablemates Christmas Day and Endorsement, who finished first and second in the Ballysax Stakes, as well as Prix de Guiche winner Hawk Mountain and Gallinule scorer Causeway.
A total of 22 horses made the cut for Monday's forfeits stage from an original entry list of over 120, with British and Irish 2,000 Guineas winners Bow Echo and Gstaad among those taken out of the race after their respective Classic wins.
John and Thady Gosden, who held an initial 12 entries, will not be represented in the French Derby and nor will Charlie Appleby, who also forfeited his five entries.
The sole British runner still in contention is the Karl Burke-trained Hankelow, who finished third behind fellow French Derby possible Komorebi and Rayif in the Poule d'Essai Des Poulains when last seen. Donnacha O'Brien could also be represented by Ballysax third A Boy Named Susie.
The biggest threat from the home team looks to be the Francis Graffard-trained Daryzan, a five-length winner of his sole start at Saint-Cloud this month. The Zarak colt is a half-brother to last year's Arc winner Daryz, who won the Group 1 Prix Aga Khan IV last week.
A second round of forfeits for Sunday's Classic will take place on Tuesday at 10.30am.
Constitution River is once again the market leader for the Prix du Jockey Club with Coral, who have him at the 2-1 mark.
Coral's David Stevens said: "For a brief time on Sunday, Constitution River was favourite for the Betfred Derby, but he's once again market leader for the French Derby, with 3-1 second best Hawk Mountain giving connections a strong hand for Sunday's race."
Prix du Jockey Club entries (after first forfeit stage)
Daryzan Francis Graffard
Dolmalan Mikel Delzangles
Hankelow Karl Burke
Alam Mikel Delzangles
Gusto Pia and Joakim Brandt
Hawk Mountain Aidan O'Brien
Gostam Andreas Wohler
Segall Andre Fabre
Campacite Jean-Claude Rouget
Komorebi Andre Fabre
Pearled Majesty Mauricio Delcher-Sanchez
Canadian Tur Alicja Karkosa
Causeway Aidan O'Brien
Flushing Meadows Aidan O'Brien
Christmas Day Aidan O'Brien
Montreal Aidan O'Brien
A Boy Named Susie Donnacha O'Brien
Dorset Aidan O'Brien
Endorsement Aidan O'Brien
Peace Of Japan Marcel Weiss
Constitution River Aidan O'Brien
Elastic Christophe Ferland
Qatar Prix du Jockey Club (Chantilly, Sunday)
Sky Bet: 7-4 Constitution River, 4 Hawk Mountain, 9-2 Daryzan, 8 Hankelow, Komorebi, 10 Montreal, 12 Alam, 16 Dolmalan, 20 bar.
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