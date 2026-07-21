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Daryz 'back in flying form' with Arc defence the aim as blood test explains star colt's below-par Royal Ascot run
Stablemate and speedster Rayevka to bid for Group 1 breakthrough in Nunthorpe
Daryz is reported to be in "flying form" after receiving treatment for an issue which came to light after his disappointing third-placed finish in the Prince of Wales's Stakes last month.
At the time Francis Graffard and the Aga Khan Studs were inclined to point to a combination of Daryz being unsettled by the unfamiliar surroundings of the racecourse stables and a difficult trip out wide in a race dominated by Ombudsman.
- 'I don't think that was the real Daryz' - top trainer Francis Graffard pinpoints reasons for Arc hero's below-par Ascot effort
But racing manager Nemone Routh revealed that during a battery of tests carried out on his return to France, the 2025 Arc winner had tested positive for an infection which goes a long way to explaining his below-par display.
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