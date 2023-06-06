Cristian Demuro: we've still not seen the best of Jockey Club hero Ace Impact - he can mix it with the best

Cristian Demuro has described Jean-Claude Rouget as "a magician" in his preparation of horses for their Classic assignments and believes that Sunday's Prix du Jockey Club winner Ace Impact can challenge the best around over middle distances.

Rouget was winning his fifth Jockey Club in eight years, with Demuro having previously partnered Brametot in 2017 and Sottsass two years later.

Ace Impact produced an irresistible surge down the outside to defeat Big Rock by three and a half lengths.