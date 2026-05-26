Criquette Head sets sights on another Classic triumph - but this time as an owner in Sunday's Prix du Jockey Club

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Legendary trainer Criquette Head is relishing the prospect of ending her 40-year wait to win another Qatar Prix du Jockey Club, but not in the same way she became a racing icon.

Head brought her training career to a close in 2018, after winning every French Classic, three Prix de l'Arc de Triomphes and the 1,000 Guineas four times. Head's big-race successes included Bering's victory in the 1986 Prix du Jockey Club and she has a live chance of landing it again, but this time as joint-owner of Pearled Majesty , who she shares with the colt's trainer Mauricio Delcher Sanchez .

Pearled Majesty won the Prix Noailles at Longchamp last month and, although the trial has not produced a Jockey Club winner since 2001, Head is looking forward to Sunday's Chantilly Classic without the tension of being a handler.

She said: "It's fantastic and I'd be delighted to win, but not just for me, but for my family and Mauricio. Owning a Jockey Club hope is just as exciting as training one, and I've got no worries. I don't get up early every morning or have the worries Mauricio has!

"I've got different stress than when you are a trainer, so I always let them do their work, as it's very difficult. I've got horses in a few places, but I make sure I don't interfere. I'm absolutely delighted to have a horse capable of running in the race – it's not an easy task to even get a horse to the start of the race."

She added: "Whenever I was training, I never made excuses on the draw or the ground and we don't have any excuses to be made this time. If the horse isn't good enough, he's not.

"I have to admit that it was difficult to stop training and I continue to miss it. I'd love to be there every morning, but unfortunately, I live too far away. But I'm associated with a professional who knows his horses really well and I have every faith in him."

Pearled Majesty and Christophe Soumillon return after victory in the Prix Noailles. Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Speaking on a media call organised by France Galop, Delcher Sanchez said: "It's a real pleasure to have her as an owner, and to work with someone who is so nice and kind. She has so much experience and it's great that I'm able to consult her if I want to.

"She knows all of those problems and what you can feel when you win, or when you lose. It's the first time I've worked with her, and I'm really enjoying it."

Delcher Sanchez won the 2008 King's Stand Stakes with Equiano when based in his native Spain, and was also victorious in that year's Prix du Cadran with Bannaby, but Pearled Majesty, a 25-1 shot for Chantilly in a market headed by Constitution River, could bring his 18-year wait to an end for another Group 1 triumph, as well as a first Classic triumph.

Delcher Sanchez and Head have secured a major jockey booking in Cristian Demuro, who has won the race three times, most recently with Ace Impact three years ago, and the trainer added: "We're very happy getting Cristian. He's a great jockey who has lots of experience in this type of race.

"Pearled Majesty was always a horse that we liked a lot, but he's much more mature this year and has produced some really nice performances."

Qatar Prix du Jockey Club (Chantilly, Sunday)

William Hill: 5-2 Constitution River, 3 Hawk Mountain, 9-2 Daryzan, 10 Komorebi, 14 Dolmalan, 16 Hankelow, 20 Montreal, 25 bar

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