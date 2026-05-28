Constitution River handed nightmare draw as 16 are declared for Prix du Jockey Club

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Ryan Moore will face a major challenge aboard red-hot favourite Constution River in Sunday's €1.5 million Qatar Prix du Jockey Club after the impressive Dee Stakes winner was drawn in stall 15 of 16.

No winner of France's version of the Derby has overcome a double-figure draw since New Bay in 2015, and Constitution River has fared by far the worst of the fancied runners, with only Alam outside him.

Constitution River was confirmed the Coolmore number one for the Jockey Club by Aidan O'Brien on Wednesday, an announcement which led to Benvenuto Cellini shortening at the head of the market for the Betfred Derby a week on Saturday.

Stablemate Hawk Mountain and Christophe Soumillon are also parked quite wide in stall 11, whereas Hankelow will break from stall one under Clifford Lee as the pair bid to go two better than in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains at Longchamp earlier this month.

Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien will be aiming for back-to-back wins in Sunday's Prix du Jockey Club Credit: HUGO MATHY/AFP via Getty Images

Having been supplemented on Wednesday, the John and Thady Gosden-trained Oxagon has also been favoured by the draw in three, while Dolmalan has done best of the two runners from the Aga Khan Studs in six, while Daryzan is in ten.

Among UK-based jockeys to receive the call-up for the £1.5m Classic, William Buck will break from stall seven aboard the Andre Fabre-trained Komorebi, after the pair finished second to Rayif in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains.

Billy Loughnane has been booked to ride German hopeful Gostam for Andreas Wohler, and has been drawn is stall five.

As expected, the Ballydoyle outsiders Dorset and Endorsed did not feature among the final declarations, while Peace Of Japan was also missing from the list.

Final field for Qatar Prix du Jockey Club in draw order

1 Hankelow Clifford Lee

2 Pearled Majesty Cristian Demuro

3 Oxagon Oisin Murphy

4 Canadian Theo Bachelot

5 Gostam Billy Loughnane

6 Dolmalan Clement Lecoeuvre

7 Komorebi William Buick

8 Montreal Wayne Lordan

9 Campacite Marvin Grandin

10 Daryzan Mickael Barzalona

11 Hawk Mountain Christophe Soumillon

12 Segall Alexis Pouchin

13 A Boy Named Susie Maxime Guyon

14 Gusto Aurelien Lemaitre

15 Constitution River Ryan Moore

16 Alam Antoine Hamelin

Qatar Prix Du Jockey Club (Chantilly, Sunday)

Coral: 6-4 Constitution River, 4 Daryzan, 5 Hawk Mountain, 8 Komorebi, 20 A Boy Named Susie, Dolmalan, Gostam, Hankelow, Montreal, 25 Alam, Oxagon, Pearled Majesty, 33 Campacite, 50 Segall, 66 Gusto, 100 Canadian.

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