Charges dismissed against former French champion jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot

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Former French champion jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot has had charges relating to allegations of rape dismissed by a court, over five years after being banned from riding in his home country.

Boudot was suspended in May 2021 by France Galop following his arrest on a charge of rape and was indicted the following month, and his suspension was held in place for subsequent years at the request of the interior ministry on behalf of the police.

However, the Amiens Court of Appeal determined there were no grounds to proceed with the charges on Friday after a prolonged legal battle, with Boudot's lawyer Olivier Baratelli stating the jockey was "totally exonerated" after the ruling.

The 33-year-old, whose major wins include the 2019 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with Waldgeist, was allowed to ride work for yards in France while suspended but was unable to compete in races. However, he returned to race-riding in February last year in Qatar.

Boudot had been based in the Middle East in a work-rider role for Al Shaqab but was granted a temporary licence by the local authorities due to a walkout by senior international jockeys over track concerns. Boudot again rode in Qatar this February when partnering Giavellotto to finish third in the Amir Trophy.

The jockey's attorney Florence Gaudilliere said: "After five years of investigation, the justice system has finally exonerated Mr Pierre-Charles Boudot. A well-reasoned dismissal of the case was handed down today by the Amiens Court of Appeal.

"Having been away from the racetrack for several years, one of the world's greatest jockeys will finally be able to return to work. We have always fought to see his innocence recognised, and this has finally been achieved."

Boudot is a three-time winner of the French Flat jockeys' championship, winning the title in 2015, 2016 and 2020. His last major success in France was in May 2021, when riding the Andre Fabre-trained Mare Australis to victory in the Group 1 Prix Ganay.

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