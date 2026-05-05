- More
Karl Burke eyeing French 2,000 Guineas as field for Sunday Group 1 takes shape | Derby acceptors and Eclipse entries revealed
Karl Burke is looking forward to belatedly getting Hankelow’s season under way in Sunday’s French version of the 2,000 Guineas, the Emirates Poule d’Essai des Poulains.
Last season’s Autumn Stakes winner could complete a notable double for the silks of the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, a week on from Bow Echo’s striking success in the Betfred 2,000 Guineas.
Hankelow was a late withdrawal from last month’s Craven Stakes on account of the quickening ground, but Burke will have no such worries at Longchamp, which took 16mm of rain on Monday with more forecast as the week progresses.
“Hankelow will definitely go, barring accidents,” said Burke. “He’ll appreciate any rain and is in great form, so I’m looking forward to running him.
“I think he’s a lovely horse who possibly wants a bit further but a mile on soft ground is a good starting point.”
Nineteen colts remain in contention for the Poulains after Tuesday’s first forfeit stage, with Puerto Rico heading four potential runners for Aidan O’Brien, while his son Joseph could field North Coast. Johnny Murtagh could be represented by Take Charge Star.
Diamond Necklace, a notable mover for the Betfred Oaks on Tuesday, remains one of five potential Ballydoyle runners in the Emirates Poule d’Essai des Pouliches on the same Longchamp card.
Ten of the 19 fillies who remain are trained in either Britain or Ireland, and in addition to the O’Brien quintet America Queen (Richard Hughes), Skydance (Willie McCreery), Isle Of Fernandez (Kevin Ryan), Fashion People (John and Thady Gosden) and Zanthos (Simon and Ed Crisford) all stand their ground.
Burke has left in Lady Bamford’s Half Sovereign and will make a midweek decision about whether to roll the dice with a filly who is qualified for French premiums, but who disappointed when only tenth in the Prix Imprudence at Deauville.
“Half Sovereign worked very well this morning and we’re very happy with her,” said Burke. “We’ll just see how she comes out of that piece of work.
“We're toying with maybe lowering our sights a little with her and perhaps waiting for the Michael Seely at York.”
O'Brien dark horse scratched from Derby at latest acceptance stage
Montreal was the shortest priced of those scratched from the Betfred Derby at the latest acceptance stage on Tuesday, while ante-post favourite Benvenuto Cellini is one of 41 entries to stand their ground.
After being described as a Derby dark horse by trainer Aidan O'Brien in March, Montreal's price contracted to 20-1 for the Classic, but he was one of seven, including Albert Einstein and Dorset, taken out of the race by O'Brien. Pierre Bonnard, Christmas Day and Hawk Mountain stand their ground for the trainer.
Raaheeb was taken out by Owen Burrows following the announcement he had suffered a setback after his win in Sandown's Classic Trial, while John and Thady Gosden scratched five of their candidates.
They have three runners remaining in the race, including 20-1 chance Water To Wine, a winner at Newbury last month, and Blue Riband Trial winner Saxon Street.
There are currently no French-trained entries for the Derby but five of the remaining 18 horses in the Coolmore Coronation Cup hail from across the English Channel, with Francis Graffard responsible for last season's runner-up Calandagan, as well as Daryz, Goliath and Map Of Stars
Jan Brueghel denied Calandagan on that occasion and is one of four potential representatives for the sponsors, along with last season's Derby and Oaks winners, Lambourn and Minnie Hauk.
42 entered for Eclipse
Eighteen of the 42 initial entries for the £1 million Coral-Eclipse come from the Classic generation, with Gstaad, Benvenuto Cellini and Diamond Necklace among the notable three-year-old names from Ballydoyle.
Charlie Appleby has made just two entries, with Lingfield Derby Trial-bound Maho Bay joining Opera Ballo – a recent Group 3 winner at Sandown – while Godolphin also have the option of the Gosden-trained Ombudsman.
Coral-Eclipse (Sandown, July 4)
Coral: 3 Ombudsman, 6 Calandagan, Daryz, Minnie Hauk, 10 Damysus, Kalpana, 12 Benvenuto Cellini, Puerto Rico, 14 Gstaad, Opera Ballo, Saddadd, 16 Alnaqam, Gethin, See The Fire, 20 bar.
Derby remaining entries
Action
Alderman
Amadeus Mozart
Ancient Egypt
A Taste Of Glory
Balzac
Bay Of Brilliance
Benvenuto Cellini
Cannes
Causeway
Christmas Day
Constitution River
Del Maro
Domenico Contarini
Endorsement
Flushing Meadows
Golden Story
Gonna Fly
Guildmaster
Hawk Mountain
Isaac Newton
Italy
Item
James J Braddock
Joulany
King's Trail
Limestone
Maho Bay
Maltese Cross
Morshdi
Pierre Bonnard
Poker
Port Ferdinand
Port Of Spain
Proposition
Puerto Rico
Rebel Rocker
Saxon Street
Shaihaan
Shosholoza
Water To Wine
Read more . . .
From bets that paid for the beers to bankrolling a successful syndicate - how my punting journey became serious, steady profit
Jim Bolger puts iconic €4 million yard on the market as he scales back training operation
The ante-post Derby market looks quite enticing - so what does Chris Cook make of the leading contenders?
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inFrance
Last updated
- 'I think there are a few more lengths under the bonnet' - Hawk Mountain set for French Derby after winning return
- 3.35 Chantilly: Aidan O'Brien takes wraps off latest three-year-old star to kick off big week of Derby clues
- French master Andre Fabre teams up with Oisin Murphy as he eyes up another 1,000 Guineas
- Saint-Cloud: No Lunch keeps up winning appetite with sixth win a row and a possible Group 1 star for Juddmonte emerges
- French ace Samangan latest headline act to be ruled out of 2,000 Guineas
- 'I think there are a few more lengths under the bonnet' - Hawk Mountain set for French Derby after winning return
- 3.35 Chantilly: Aidan O'Brien takes wraps off latest three-year-old star to kick off big week of Derby clues
- French master Andre Fabre teams up with Oisin Murphy as he eyes up another 1,000 Guineas
- Saint-Cloud: No Lunch keeps up winning appetite with sixth win a row and a possible Group 1 star for Juddmonte emerges
- French ace Samangan latest headline act to be ruled out of 2,000 Guineas