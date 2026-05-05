Karl Burke eyeing French 2,000 Guineas as field for Sunday Group 1 takes shape | Derby acceptors and Eclipse entries revealed

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Karl Burke is looking forward to belatedly getting Hankelow’s season under way in Sunday’s French version of the 2,000 Guineas, the Emirates Poule d’Essai des Poulains.

Last season’s Autumn Stakes winner could complete a notable double for the silks of the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, a week on from Bow Echo’s striking success in the Betfred 2,000 Guineas.

Hankelow was a late withdrawal from last month’s Craven Stakes on account of the quickening ground, but Burke will have no such worries at Longchamp, which took 16mm of rain on Monday with more forecast as the week progresses.

“Hankelow will definitely go, barring accidents,” said Burke. “He’ll appreciate any rain and is in great form, so I’m looking forward to running him.

“I think he’s a lovely horse who possibly wants a bit further but a mile on soft ground is a good starting point.”

Nineteen colts remain in contention for the Poulains after Tuesday’s first forfeit stage, with Puerto Rico heading four potential runners for Aidan O’Brien, while his son Joseph could field North Coast. Johnny Murtagh could be represented by Take Charge Star.

Diamond Necklace heads 19 remaining entries for the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches and was cut on Tuesday for the Betfred Oaks Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Diamond Necklace, a notable mover for the Betfred Oaks on Tuesday, remains one of five potential Ballydoyle runners in the Emirates Poule d’Essai des Pouliches on the same Longchamp card.

Ten of the 19 fillies who remain are trained in either Britain or Ireland, and in addition to the O’Brien quintet America Queen (Richard Hughes), Skydance (Willie McCreery), Isle Of Fernandez (Kevin Ryan), Fashion People (John and Thady Gosden) and Zanthos (Simon and Ed Crisford) all stand their ground.

Burke has left in Lady Bamford’s Half Sovereign and will make a midweek decision about whether to roll the dice with a filly who is qualified for French premiums, but who disappointed when only tenth in the Prix Imprudence at Deauville.

“Half Sovereign worked very well this morning and we’re very happy with her,” said Burke. “We’ll just see how she comes out of that piece of work.

“We're toying with maybe lowering our sights a little with her and perhaps waiting for the Michael Seely at York.”

O'Brien dark horse scratched from Derby at latest acceptance stage

Montreal: Sea The Stars colt had been mentioned as a "dark horse" by Aidan O'Brien Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Montreal was the shortest priced of those scratched from the Betfred Derby at the latest acceptance stage on Tuesday, while ante-post favourite Benvenuto Cellini is one of 41 entries to stand their ground.

After being described as a Derby dark horse by trainer Aidan O'Brien in March, Montreal's price contracted to 20-1 for the Classic, but he was one of seven, including Albert Einstein and Dorset, taken out of the race by O'Brien. Pierre Bonnard, Christmas Day and Hawk Mountain stand their ground for the trainer.

Raaheeb was taken out by Owen Burrows following the announcement he had suffered a setback after his win in Sandown's Classic Trial, while John and Thady Gosden scratched five of their candidates.

They have three runners remaining in the race, including 20-1 chance Water To Wine , a winner at Newbury last month, and Blue Riband Trial winner Saxon Street.

There are currently no French-trained entries for the Derby but five of the remaining 18 horses in the Coolmore Coronation Cup hail from across the English Channel, with Francis Graffard responsible for last season's runner-up Calandagan, as well as Daryz, Goliath and Map Of Stars

Jan Brueghel denied Calandagan on that occasion and is one of four potential representatives for the sponsors, along with last season's Derby and Oaks winners, Lambourn and Minnie Hauk.

42 entered for Eclipse

Benvenuto Cellini is among 42 entries for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Credit: Patrick McCann

Eighteen of the 42 initial entries for the £1 million Coral-Eclipse come from the Classic generation, with Gstaad, Benvenuto Cellini and Diamond Necklace among the notable three-year-old names from Ballydoyle.

Charlie Appleby has made just two entries, with Lingfield Derby Trial-bound Maho Bay joining Opera Ballo – a recent Group 3 winner at Sandown – while Godolphin also have the option of the Gosden-trained Ombudsman.

Coral-Eclipse (Sandown, July 4)

Coral: 3 Ombudsman, 6 Calandagan, Daryz, Minnie Hauk, 10 Damysus, Kalpana, 12 Benvenuto Cellini, Puerto Rico, 14 Gstaad, Opera Ballo, Saddadd, 16 Alnaqam, Gethin, See The Fire, 20 bar.

Derby remaining entries

Action

Alderman

Amadeus Mozart

Ancient Egypt

A Taste Of Glory

Balzac

Bay Of Brilliance

Benvenuto Cellini

Cannes

Causeway

Christmas Day

Constitution River

Del Maro

Domenico Contarini

Endorsement

Flushing Meadows

Golden Story

Gonna Fly

Guildmaster

Hawk Mountain

Isaac Newton

Italy

Item

James J Braddock

Joulany

King's Trail

Limestone

Maho Bay

Maltese Cross

Morshdi

Pierre Bonnard

Poker

Port Ferdinand

Port Of Spain

Proposition

Puerto Rico

Rebel Rocker

Saxon Street

Shaihaan

Shosholoza

Water To Wine

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