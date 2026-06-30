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France
premium

Aga Khan team hoping Calandagan has 'recovered mentally' from Epsom no-show ahead of weekend return

Mickael Barzalona celebrates winning the 75th King George aboard Calandagan
Calandagan will run in Sunday's Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint-CloudCredit: Edward Whitaker
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Calandagan will head to the defence of his Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud crown with connections confident he is in good physical shape and hopeful he has recovered mentally from a below-par display in the Coolmore Coronation Cup at Epsom on Derby day.

A winner of last season's Japan Cup on fast ground in a world-record time for a mile and a half on turf, Calandagan appeared all at sea in the rain-softened conditions and jockey Mickael Barzalona said he was beaten at the top of the hill, eventually struggling home 42 lengths behind Bay City Roller.

Another good-ground performer, Benvenuto Cellini, finished 28½ lengths behind Christmas Day in the Betfred Derby later the same afternoon and reversed that form in Sunday's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, lending credence to the idea that Epsom played to specialist strengths on the day. 

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