Aga Khan Studs to hold strong hand in both French Guineas on Sunday as crucial draw details are revealed

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Francis Graffard and the Aga Khan Studs are set to go into Sunday's first two French Classics with a strong hand after Rayif and Narissa came out of their final gallops earlier in the week in excellent shape.

Rayif was last seen finishing third behind Puerto Rico in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere on Arc day and those two horses will renew rivalry in a field of 13 after declarations were made on Friday.

Connections of the French colt decided to skip his intended prep for the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains after a slightly indifferent piece of work.

"He galloped really well, he even worked a tad better than Narissa, so we feel like he's really back to form," said racing manager Nemone Routh.

"What I'd really like for him is not to get too much rain. They said it's not too soft on Thursday, which is good."

As well as Puerto Rico, Aidan O'Brien also runs the Group 3 Killavullan Stakes winner Dorset , while Karl Burke is responsible for Hankelow , who won the Group 3 Autumn Stakes on his last juvenile start in October. Clifford Lee will take the ride.

William Buick will partner Komorebi , who won the Prix de Fontainebleu last time for Godolphin and Andre Fabre.

Narissa will bid to give connections a hat-trick in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches Credit: Racing Post/Burton

The Aga Khan's top filly Narissa also finished third to Diamond Necklace in the Prix Marcel Boussac on Arc day and the pair will clash again in Sunday's Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches, which has attracted a field of 15.

"Narrisa's well and she’s got a great turn of foot," said Routh. "She ran a great first race back last month and we really wanted to treat it as a comeback, it wasn't a case of win at all costs."

Green Spirit , second in the Boussac, will also reoppose, while the Group 2 Rockfel winner Zanthos is set to make her seasonal reappearance for Simon and Ed Crisford. She will be ridden by Oisin Murphy.

Two fillies were added to the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches field on Thursday morning, with Prix Imprudence winner Showna supplemented at a cost of €39,600 and and Baklawa taking up her free engagement courtesy of victory in the Prix de la Californie.

Isle Of Fernandez , who finished third to Showna last time, runs for Kevin Ryan. He has booked the 2,000 Guineas winner Billy Loughnane to take the ride.

The forecast in Paris remains dry through Friday and Saturday, though how much rain might fall on Sunday – and at what stage of the day – is unclear, with some forecasts talking of six millimetres between 8am and 8pm.

Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains declarations and draw

1 Rayif Clement Lecoeuvre

2 Imperior Theo Bachelot

3 Dorset TBC

4 Khovikhov Clement Lecoeuvre

5 Hankelow Clifford Lee

6 Elastic Stefane Pasquier

7 Puerto Rico TBC

8 Good Bye Manu Antoine Hamelin

9 Komorebi William Buick

10 Mijas Cristian Demuro

11 Wootton Centurion Aurelien Lemaitre

12 Segall Marvin Grandin

13 Nighttime Maxime Guyon

Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches declarations and draw

1 Showna Marvin Grandin

2 Half Sovereign William Buick

3 Diamond Necklace TBC

4 The Last Dance Christophe Soumillon

5 Anashkaya Clement Lecoeuvre

6 Fashion City Antoine Hamelin

7 Maintain Colin Keane

8 Isle Of Fernandez Billy Loughnane

9 Narissa Mikael Barzalona

10 Venosa TBC

11 Zanthos Oisin Murphy

12 Ymeeelih Cristian Demuro

13 Baklawa Antoni Orani

14 Green Spirit Maxime Guyon

15 Radiant Guillaume Guedj-Gay

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