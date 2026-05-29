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France

'A symbol of Sheikh Mansour's vision' - Deauville's Prix Jean Prat card to be sponsored by Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard

Prix Jean Prat day at Deauville on July 12 will be sponsored by Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard, which is now under the ownership of Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour
Prix Jean Prat day at Deauville on July 12 will be sponsored by Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard, now owned by Abu Dhabi's Sheikh MansourCredit: SCOOPDYGA / CHOURAQUI Elliott
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The Prix Jean Prat card at Deauville will be run for the next three years under the banner of the historic Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard, previously the stud made famous by Marcel Boussac and the Niarchos family, and now preparing to open for business once again for new owner, Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.  

The Group 1 centrepiece for three-year-olds has become an increasingly influential race in the European Pattern since the move to Deauville and the reduction in trip from a mile to seven furlongs, with Too Darn Hot, Pinatubo, Laws Of Indices, Good Guess and Puchkine all finding a place at stud in the wake of their success in the Jean Prat. 

Among the 43 entries made last week for the 2026 edition are Classic winners Gstaad, Rayif and True Love, as well as impressive Heron Stakes winner Talk Of New York.

The chateau at Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard
The chateau at Haras de Fresnay-le-BuffardCredit: @ctanierephotographie

A major owner and breeder in the world of Purebred Arabians, as well as the owner of Manchester City, Sheikh Mansour acquired Fresnay-le-Buffard from the Niarchos family in 2024. 

Stud director Mathieu Legars and racing and bloodstock adviser Gerard Larrieu said: "To have our name associated with the Prix Jean Prat is a hugely symbolic step in the renaissance of Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard, and this partnership with France Galop illustrates a shared desire to promote the heritage of French racing, as well as highlighting its development and its appeal to an international audience."

Read more . . .

These draw statistics highlight the huge challenge Constitution River must overcome to win the French Derby 

Constitution River's horror French Derby draw 

Aidan O'Brien compares Derby favourite and 'incredible mover' Benvenuto Cellini to the legendary Galileo 

Read racingpost.com from Saturday evening for a feature report on Sheikh Mansour's vision for the reborn Fresnay-le-Buffard. 

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