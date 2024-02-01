Focus turns to Middle East riches before a weekend jumps feast in Britain and Ireland - plus Chris Cook's three things to note
The quality comes thick and fast in Britain and Ireland this weekend, but it is fair to say Friday's fixtures do not exactly showcase the best of the sport.
Jumping at Catterick and Southwell hardly sets the pulse racing, while there is all-weather Flat action at Lingfield, Newcastle and Dundalk, and – if that is more your bag – you may be more interested by what is on offer in the Middle East.
Eight races, starting at 2.05, take place at Meydan in Dubai, where Britain's champion Flat jockey William Buick has a typically strong book of rides for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 1 February 2024inInternational
Last updated 18:00, 1 February 2024
- 12.45 Bahrain: 'He's a giant of a horse' - can Isle Of Jura land another big pot for George Scott?
- 4.25 Meydan: 'He looks a serious contender' - Charlie Appleby hoping to make it seven on the bounce in Group 3
- 2.05 Meydan: 'It makes more sense to come here than stay home' - Bell hoping Destructive can earn crack at UAE Derby
- 'Ryan is a master' - more Moore magic in the US as Warm Heart lands $1m Pegasus World Cup Turf on swansong
- Career highlight for Danny Muscutt as he lands valuable Cape Town Met on 33-1 Double Superlative
- 12.45 Bahrain: 'He's a giant of a horse' - can Isle Of Jura land another big pot for George Scott?
- 4.25 Meydan: 'He looks a serious contender' - Charlie Appleby hoping to make it seven on the bounce in Group 3
- 2.05 Meydan: 'It makes more sense to come here than stay home' - Bell hoping Destructive can earn crack at UAE Derby
- 'Ryan is a master' - more Moore magic in the US as Warm Heart lands $1m Pegasus World Cup Turf on swansong
- Career highlight for Danny Muscutt as he lands valuable Cape Town Met on 33-1 Double Superlative