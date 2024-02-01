Focus turns to Middle East riches before a weekend jumps feast in Britain and Ireland - plus Chris Cook's three things to note

The quality comes thick and fast in Britain and Ireland this weekend, but it is fair to say Friday's fixtures do not exactly showcase the best of the sport.

Jumping at Catterick and Southwell hardly sets the pulse racing, while there is all-weather Flat action at Lingfield, Newcastle and Dundalk, and – if that is more your bag – you may be more interested by what is on offer in the Middle East.

Eight races, starting at 2.05, take place at Meydan in Dubai, where Britain's champion Flat jockey William Buick has a typically strong book of rides for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin.