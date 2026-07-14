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Focus on France

Why Aidan O'Brien's growing presence and Pierre-Charles Boudot's return are reshaping the landscape in France

Why Aidan O'Brien's growing presence and Pierre-Charles Boudot's return are reshaping the landscape in France

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France
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'Big surprise' for owner after He And Me prevails in Prix de Paris trotting marathon
'Big surprise' for owner after He And Me prevails in Prix de Paris trotting marathon
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Focus on France
Trainer Thomas Levesque guides Iroise De La Noe to an 11-1 success in the Prix de France
Trainer Thomas Levesque guides Iroise De La Noe to an 11-1 success in the Prix de France
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Focus on France
Franck Nivard enters into trotting legend as outsider Hokkaido Jiel propels driver to sixth Prix d'Amerique victory
Franck Nivard enters into trotting legend as outsider Hokkaido Jiel propels driver to sixth Prix d'Amerique victory
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Focus on France
Can Franck Gio make it a truly golden week for Matthieu Abrivard and complete his Prix d'Amerique quest?
Can Franck Gio make it a truly golden week for Matthieu Abrivard and complete his Prix d'Amerique quest?
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Focus on France
Who are the star names to watch out for in trotting among the trainers and drivers?
Who are the star names to watch out for in trotting among the trainers and drivers?
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Focus on France
'It’s not a normal race and there aren’t really even any tactics. Anything can happen and everyone has a chance'
'It’s not a normal race and there aren’t really even any tactics. Anything can happen and everyone has a chance'
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Focus on France
A look inside one of trotting's biggest training centres - where the sand pavements are reserved for horses
A look inside one of trotting's biggest training centres - where the sand pavements are reserved for horses
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Focus on France
Trotting: key parts of the race, a few things you might need to know but were afraid to ask, and how to bet
Trotting: key parts of the race, a few things you might need to know but were afraid to ask, and how to bet
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Focus on France
Welcome to the Prix d'Amerique - a storied raceday with a look all of its own
Welcome to the Prix d'Amerique - a storied raceday with a look all of its own
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Focus on France
Acrobats, street dancers and non-stop fun - an outing to Vincennes now sits in my top five racedays ever
Acrobats, street dancers and non-stop fun - an outing to Vincennes now sits in my top five racedays ever
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Focus on France
Deauville delights: what's on and when during French racing's month by the sea
Deauville delights: what's on and when during French racing's month by the sea
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Focus on France
France Galop aims to boost Arc hype by bringing racehorses to the streets of Paris
France Galop aims to boost Arc hype by bringing racehorses to the streets of Paris
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France
Gianluca Bietolini: 'We've had five horses run in the Classics in only ten years and I'm not buying Galileos or Dubawis at the sales'
Gianluca Bietolini: 'We've had five horses run in the Classics in only ten years and I'm not buying Galileos or Dubawis at the sales'
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Focus on France
From pony-racing sensation to the trusted man: how Augustin Madamet changed the career path for jockeys in France
From pony-racing sensation to the trusted man: how Augustin Madamet changed the career path for jockeys in France
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Focus on France
French philosophy offers punters and owners something different
French philosophy offers punters and owners something different
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Focus on France
'We can buy these unbelievably well-bred horses as yearlings and two-year-olds - English or Irish trainers don't have that opportunity'
'We can buy these unbelievably well-bred horses as yearlings and two-year-olds - English or Irish trainers don't have that opportunity'
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Focus on France
French jump racing: it's diverse, has great prize-money and is a magnet for top British and Irish owners and trainers
French jump racing: it's diverse, has great prize-money and is a magnet for top British and Irish owners and trainers
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Focus on France
Meet the softly spoken French jockey preparing for the biggest ride of his career at Longchamp on Sunday
Meet the softly spoken French jockey preparing for the biggest ride of his career at Longchamp on Sunday
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Interviews
Why Aidan O'Brien's growing presence and Pierre-Charles Boudot's return are reshaping the landscape in France

Why Aidan O'Brien's growing presence and Pierre-Charles Boudot's return are reshaping the landscape in France

icon
France
padlock
'Big surprise' for owner after He And Me prevails in Prix de Paris trotting marathon
'Big surprise' for owner after He And Me prevails in Prix de Paris trotting marathon
icon
Focus on France
Trainer Thomas Levesque guides Iroise De La Noe to an 11-1 success in the Prix de France
icon
Focus on France
Franck Nivard enters into trotting legend as outsider Hokkaido Jiel propels driver to sixth Prix d'Amerique victory
icon
Focus on France
Trainer Thomas Levesque guides Iroise De La Noe to an 11-1 success in the Prix de France
icon
Focus on France
Franck Nivard enters into trotting legend as outsider Hokkaido Jiel propels driver to sixth Prix d'Amerique victory
icon
Focus on France
Can Franck Gio make it a truly golden week for Matthieu Abrivard and complete his Prix d'Amerique quest?
Can Franck Gio make it a truly golden week for Matthieu Abrivard and complete his Prix d'Amerique quest?
icon
Focus on France
Who are the star names to watch out for in trotting among the trainers and drivers?
Who are the star names to watch out for in trotting among the trainers and drivers?
icon
Focus on France
'It’s not a normal race and there aren’t really even any tactics. Anything can happen and everyone has a chance'
'It’s not a normal race and there aren’t really even any tactics. Anything can happen and everyone has a chance'
icon
Focus on France
A look inside one of trotting's biggest training centres - where the sand pavements are reserved for horses
A look inside one of trotting's biggest training centres - where the sand pavements are reserved for horses
icon
Focus on France
Trotting: key parts of the race, a few things you might need to know but were afraid to ask, and how to bet
Trotting: key parts of the race, a few things you might need to know but were afraid to ask, and how to bet
icon
Focus on France
Welcome to the Prix d'Amerique - a storied raceday with a look all of its own
Welcome to the Prix d'Amerique - a storied raceday with a look all of its own
icon
Focus on France
Acrobats, street dancers and non-stop fun - an outing to Vincennes now sits in my top five racedays ever
Acrobats, street dancers and non-stop fun - an outing to Vincennes now sits in my top five racedays ever
icon
Focus on France
Deauville delights: what's on and when during French racing's month by the sea
Deauville delights: what's on and when during French racing's month by the sea
icon
Focus on France
France Galop aims to boost Arc hype by bringing racehorses to the streets of Paris
France Galop aims to boost Arc hype by bringing racehorses to the streets of Paris
icon
France
Gianluca Bietolini: 'We've had five horses run in the Classics in only ten years and I'm not buying Galileos or Dubawis at the sales'
Gianluca Bietolini: 'We've had five horses run in the Classics in only ten years and I'm not buying Galileos or Dubawis at the sales'
icon
Focus on France
From pony-racing sensation to the trusted man: how Augustin Madamet changed the career path for jockeys in France
From pony-racing sensation to the trusted man: how Augustin Madamet changed the career path for jockeys in France
icon
Focus on France
French philosophy offers punters and owners something different
French philosophy offers punters and owners something different
icon
Focus on France
'We can buy these unbelievably well-bred horses as yearlings and two-year-olds - English or Irish trainers don't have that opportunity'
'We can buy these unbelievably well-bred horses as yearlings and two-year-olds - English or Irish trainers don't have that opportunity'
icon
Focus on France
French jump racing: it's diverse, has great prize-money and is a magnet for top British and Irish owners and trainers
French jump racing: it's diverse, has great prize-money and is a magnet for top British and Irish owners and trainers
icon
Focus on France
Meet the softly spoken French jockey preparing for the biggest ride of his career at Longchamp on Sunday
Meet the softly spoken French jockey preparing for the biggest ride of his career at Longchamp on Sunday
icon
Interviews