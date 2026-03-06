Dubai Honour's latest trip to Australia delayed owing to ongoing Middle East conflict

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The globetrotting Dubai Honour has had his third trip to Australia delayed due to transport issues linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The eight-year-old and his William Haggas-trained stablemate Caviar Heights were scheduled to ship out last weekend, but remain in Newmarket, with the plane they were due to travel on stuck in Dubai.

Connections are hopeful Dubai Honour's bid for back-to-back successes in the Group 1 Tancred Stakes in Sydney on March 28 will still be possible, while his stablemate will have to skip his intended trial in the Group 1 Ranvet Stakes on March 21.

The pair have been in quarantine in Newmarket preparing for their trip since February 13 and have been exercising in the afternoons on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.

Maureen Haggas: 'Dubai Honour and Caviar Heights were unable to fly out last weekend' Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Dubai Honour is the yard's top earner, having accrued more than £5 million, with the promise of another £430,000 if he can follow up his success in the Tancred Stakes. The eight-year-old first raced in Australia in 2023, when he registered victories in the Ranvet Stakes and the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick, both over a mile and a quarter.

Assistant trainer Maureen Haggas said: "Unfortunately Dubai Honour and Caviar Heights were unable to fly out last weekend due to their plane being stuck in Dubai. They have continued to exercise here in the afternoons and we're hoping they can now fly out on Sunday.

Quarantine regulations remain in place in Newmarket Credit: David Milnes (racingpost.com/photos)

"They still have to do two weeks of quarantine when they get there, which isn't ideal, but there are bigger things going on in the world right now. Caviar Heights won't be able to run in the Ranvet, so they'll both run in the Tancred Stakes. After that, we'll be looking to have another go at the Queen Elizabeth Stakes."

As of Friday, UAE airports and airlines are resuming operations following recent regional disruptions, with limited passenger flights have restarting across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.

There will be no racing in Qatar until next Wednesday at the earliest after the Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club (QREC) cancelled three meetings scheduled for this week.

