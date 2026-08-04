Does the launch of a new racing series spell the end for the US Triple Crown?

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A new series with six races worth at least $1 million each and a bonus pool of $5m has been revealed by two major US racing groups. The Thoroughbred Championship Series, which is due to launch next year, is being put forward as a way of driving fan engagement, but critics believe it could spell the end of the US Triple Crown. We take a closer look at the plans.

What has been proposed?

The six-race series will comprise the Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes, Matt Winn Stakes, Jim Dandy Stakes, Travers Stakes and a championship contest at Churchill Downs in September.

The architects of the project are Churchill Downs Inc (CDI) and the New York Racing Association (NYRA), which want the nation’s top three-year-olds to race against each other more often.

They hope that the prize-money, race programme and points-based scoring system, which allows access to a $5 million bonus pot, will provide "owners and trainers with meaningful financial incentives to remain active throughout the championship series".

The bonus pool would pay down to eighth place, and horses must compete in at least four of the six races to be eligible.

Churchill Downs: would host two legs of the new series Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The races will be broadcast on national television – Fox and NBC – with the Kentucky Derby, an enduringly popular event with people in the US, acting as a springboard for fans to remain engaged beyond that event.

Bill Carstanjen, CDI chief executive, said: "The Kentucky Derby introduces millions of fans to a new generation of stars each year, and this series gives those fans a reason to stay engaged with the sport’s biggest stars throughout the season.

"By connecting these premier events through one championship, we’re creating a season-long storyline that benefits the future of racing."

What about the Triple Crown?

The striking omission from the proposal was the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the US Triple Crown.

Run two weeks after the Kentucky Derby, and two weeks before the Belmont Stakes, the Preakness Stakes has suffered from recent training trends whereby winners of the former have skipped the race in favour of a longer break.

The last two Kentucky Derby winners – Sovereignty and Golden Tempo – have not run in the Preakness Stakes and gone on to win the Belmont Stakes. This has prompted further questions about extending the timing between the three races to reinvigorate the Triple Crown races.

American Pharoah: 2015 US Triple Crown winner Credit: Rob Carr (Getty Images)

There have been only two Triple Crown winners in the last 48 years – American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018.

However, David O'Rourke, NYRA president and chief executive, said: "The Triple Crown shows us every year how these powerful events capture the public imagination. We aim to carry that energy across the full season and give the fans a reason to stay with the sport's best three-year-olds from May into the autumn.

"We also believe a stronger, more connected three-year-old season is good for everyone in the sport – for the horses, for the horsemen and for the fans who follow them."

A further strand on the Preakness Stakes involves the ownership of the race. In April, CDI agreed a deal with the race’s previous owner to buy the rights to the contest for $85 million, but lost out after the state of Maryland exercised its right to match the offer and take ownership instead.

What reaction has there been?

Bob Baffert, who trained American Pharoah and Justify, said that while he was in favour of ideas to boost racing, and was supportive of the series, "the greatest achievement in racing will always be winning the Triple Crown".

Writing on X, he added: "The Triple Crown has sustained our sport for more than 150 years, and it will continue to do so for another 150 or more, if we appreciate it and care for it.

"The Preakness is integral to racing’s history, present and future, and I hope nothing detracts from its significance. If I have the right horse, I’ll continue to run in Baltimore every May, as well as in the Thoroughbred Series."

Mike Repole: positive about the new series Credit: Keeneland photo

Owner Mike Repole, who has at times been an outspoken critic of policymakers in US racing, backed the idea, saying it was "another great example of exactly what this industry needs: major organisations putting competition aside, breaking down silos and collaborating to create something bigger, better and more exciting for the entire sport".

Writing on X, he added: "Let’s be clear, one three-year-old colt racing series is not going to save the game or transform this entire industry. But the system and process behind it can be a game changer.

"Powerful entities and influential leaders working together, collaborating and thinking beyond their own self-interest, that is what can turn this industry around. We need a lot more of this from everybody!"

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