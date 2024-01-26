Dan Muscutt hoping for Group 1 glory on Cape Town Met card in South Africa on Saturday

Dan Muscutt will fulfil the role of visiting international rider on Saturday’s World Sports Betting Cape Town Met card at Kenilworth but the event will still be something of a home tie for the 28-year-old, whose roots are in southern Africa.

Last season's all-weather champion jockey, who will return to the winter action early next week, has been booked in eight of the 11 races with a ride in the Met (2.45 ) itself, the country’s biggest weight-for-age race.

Partly on a sponsorship mission for Hollywoodbets, the bookmaking giant which is involved in the ownership of Kenilworth, he will partner the Justin Snaith-trained Double Superlative alongside four more for the top local trainer.

Muscutt was born in Zimbabwe and is from a family of jockeys, with his father Peter now training successfully in Durban after stints around the world and providing the other three rides. He has given them and Snaith’s runners a spin around the training tracks this week.

"It’s only a fleeting visit but it’s nice to be able to come back," Muscutt said.

"I came and rode in Cape Town when I was an apprentice, I spent a bit of time with Brett Crawford and Stephen Page, and I came back to South Africa and rode again a few years ago. It’s been nice to spend some time with my dad and a lot of people have come up to say hello."

Muscutt will be wearing the colours of Nick Jonsson in the Met, with the owner also having the hot favourite See It Again, trained by 1992 British champion jockey Michael Roberts. The 2021 Cape Guineas winner Double Superlative was sixth, when See It Again was second, behind the star miler Charles Dickens in the recent King’s Plate.

"He’s got very classy back form," Muscutt said of Double Superlative. "Following the Cape Guineas he sustained an injury which held him up, but he’s come forward with his runs since he’s been back and they’re really happy with him. He’s got a good draw [two] and the trip should suit.

"Michael Roberts’s horse will be hard to beat but it’s hard to choose between the rest of them, all it would take is for that horse to misfire and it’s a very open race."

Muscutt, an experienced international jockey who won the 2022 Criterium de Saint-Cloud on Dubai Mile, has another Grade 1 mount in the big sprint, the World Pool Cape Flying Championship. Snaith’s previous top level winner Rio Querari is owned by a syndicate including medical professionals John and Jill Warner, who split their time between Britain and South Africa.

"He was second in the race last year, he’s a very good horse who has been brilliant for the owners," Muscutt said. "He’s been very consistent so hopefully he runs well again.

"The horse in the [Grade 3] Cape Stayers, One Way Traffic, has good form, stays the trip really well and if there’s a good gallop on it will help him massively, while Quasiforsure earlier on is a very consistent horse for my dad and felt in good form when I rode him the other morning."

Muscutt follows Frankie Dettori and Ryan Moore from recent years in riding in the Met while ITV’s Rishi Persad adds another dose of British stardust on the local broadcasting team.

