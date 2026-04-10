Brookdale Racing owner found guilty of lying to stewards over connection to jailed Phoenix Thoroughbreds founder

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The brother-in-law of jailed money launderer Amer Abdulaziz Salman has been found guilty of lying to stewards in Australia about his relationship to the founder of Phoenix Thoroughbreds after being exposed by the Racing Post.

The Victorian Racing Tribunal (VRT) upheld on Thursday the findings of stewards in November last year that Nader Al A'Ali had breached the Australian rules of racing by supplying misleading evidence during an inquiry in August 2024, when information was being sought as part of the transfer of bloodstock owned by Phoenix Thoroughbreds to Al A’Ali’s Brookdale Racing.

Al A’Ali, 59, had appealed against the decision, saying his failure to disclose that Abdulaziz, who was jailed last year for conspiracy to commit money laundering, was his brother-in-law had been due to unclear questioning.