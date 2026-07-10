Belmont Derby hero Title Role set for US career after winning Grade 1 at Saratoga for the Crisfords

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Recent US Grade 1 winner Title Role is to have his next start in the Saratoga Derby on August 8, after which he will stay in the States.

The son of Too Darn Hot made nearly all of the running in the Coolmore silks and held on by a nose from West End Kid in the Belmont Derby at Saratoga last Saturday.

Before that triumph, Texas businessman Will Stroud had bought the lion’s share of the colt and, after his next assignment, he is to leave the Crisfords and join Brendan Walsh.

Ed Crisford said: “Will Stroud bought into Title Role before he won the Belmont Derby with some of his partners. I’ve never met him but he’s a businessman from Texas. Coolmore have retained a small percentage in the horse.

“He'll run next in the Saratoga Derby, which is over nine and a half furlongs. He was up on the pace last time over nine furlongs and, as the Saratoga Derby is over an extra half-furlong, we might be a bit more patient with him.”

Title Role has won five of his eight starts, and Crisford said of his roll of honour: “He’s done well; he’s won the Jumeirah Guineas in Dubai, the German 2,000 Guineas, and now the Belmont Derby. He has a proper profile and his latest win means that Too Darn Hot has had a Group 1 winner in every single crop.”

Since its revival in 2019, Europeans have fared well in the Saratoga Derby, winning it through State Of Rest (Joseph O’Brien) in 2021 and Nations Pride (Charlie Appleby) in 2022.

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