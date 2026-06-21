Bahrain to stage first Group 1 this year with marquee race's prize-money bolstered to $1.5 million

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Bahrain will stage its first Group 1 this year after the nation’s flagship Bahrain International Trophy was upgraded.

Prize-money for the 2026 running has also increased to $1.5 million.

Since the first staging of the Bahrain International Trophy in 2019, Bahrain has sought to grow its influence in global racing through a bolstered domestic programme and investment into Europe through ownership and sponsorship.

Last year, Royal Champion landed the Bahrain International Trophy, then a Group 2 worth $1 million, before going on to win the Neom Turf Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Spirit Dancer , owned and bred by Sir Alex Ferguson, was a back-to-back winner of Bahrain’s biggest race in 2023 and 2024.

Shaikh Isa Al Khalifa, chairman of the Bahrain Turf Club and best known in Europe as the owner of Economics, said: “When we established the Bahrain International Trophy it was always our ambition and belief that the race would grow to become our first Group 1 race. To have achieved that after only seven years is fantastic.

“Bahrain’s vision for horseracing is rooted in international collaboration, long-term development and a clear ambition to continue elevating the country’s status within the global racing landscape.

“I would like to thank all those who have supported the race in the past and we're looking forward to welcoming more visitors and more world-class horses for the 2026 Bahrain International Trophy.”

George Scott raises his hat after Bay City Roller, owned by Victorious Racing, won the Coronation Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

As well as the Bahrain International Trophy, which takes place on November 13, the Bahrain Turf Series, consisting of high-quality races for local and international horses, has taken place between December and April since 2021.

Bahrain has been a prominent sponsor at Newmarket’s July meeting and of the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown during the Irish Champions Festival.

The interest in European racing also includes ownership. Alongside Shaikh Isa’s runners, brothers Shaikh Nasser Al Khalifa and Shaikh Khalid Al Khalifa operate Victorious Racing, whose Bay City Roller won this month's Group 1 Coronation Cup at Epsom.

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