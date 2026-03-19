Son of Derby-winning trainer takes on temporarily sole licence in Australia after John O'Shea handed four-month ban

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Tom Charlton, son of Derby-winning trainer Roger, will join a family tradition of operating under a sole licence after he was granted temporary stewardship of John O'Shea's Sydney yard this week.

Charlton, whose brother Harry trains in Wiltshire, has worked as joint-trainer alongside O'Shea in Australia for the past two years, but will officially take over the reins of two yards in Randwick and Hawkesbury after O'Shea was handed a four-month ban for improper conduct.

Prior to an appeal taking place next week, Charlton will briefly govern under a sole licence ahead of a big weekend for the operation, with the yard set to send out three Group 1 hopefuls on the Golden Slipper card at Rosehill.

"It's very much business as usual here," said Charlton. "A lot of the work for the weekend is already done and John's still present until the hearing next week.

"It's a busy weekend for us, we've got 11 runners across the day and it's a very competitive day's racing. It's not easy by any means. We've got a couple of former British runners in Group 3 contenders Sam Hawkens and Quietness, and a few others with good chances."

Alongside a handful of runners on the undercard, One Step Closer , Yorkshire and Linebacker will seek to provide Charlton with a flying start to his interim role in the day's Group 1 contests, with Charlton looking to add to his three top-level successes he achieved as a joint-trainer last year.

"Our main race is the Ryder Stakes and we've got a couple of good horses in Linebacker and Yorkshire," he said. "They're taking on the best filly in Australia, Autumn Glow , which will be very challenging, while One Step Closer runs in the Rosehill Guineas .

"He might find a couple a bit sharper than him over the ten furlongs, but his next run will be the Derby and he'll need that mile and a half to be most effective."

John O'Shea: handed a four-month suspension on Tuesday Credit: Mark Evans (Getty Images)

O'Shea, a multiple Group 1-winning trainer who served as Godolphin's head handler in Australia between 2014 and 2017, was handed a four-month suspension on Tuesday by Racing New South Wales (NSW) due to an incident at Rosehill last month, when the yard's Bev's Nine was withdrawn by vets before a race.

The trainer was seen discussing the scratching with vets after the race, which led to complaints over conduct being made to stewards. O'Shea was subsequently banned after an inquiry last week, when he pleaded guilty to the charges in favour of a penalty dispensation.

Racing NSW granted Charlton, who has worked his way up the ranks since joining the yard as a stable hand in 2019, a provisional licence to train outright while O'Shea is sidelined, with his appeal set to take place on Wednesday.

"Australia's been great, as has John, who I've loved working with and look forward to doing so again in the future," said Charlton. "Training has always been an aspiration of mine, and racing is an industry that's thriving here.

"I'm very grateful and lucky to have had the opportunity to enjoy the success we've had over the last few years."

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