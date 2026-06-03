Melbourne Cup-winning trainers fighting to avoid disqualification for banned treatment on raceday

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Melbourne Cup-winning trainers Anthony and Sam Freedman are fighting to avoid a potential three-month disqualification for banned raceday treatment.

The father-and-son training partnership pleaded guilty to three charges in relation to the treatment of two intended runners, Kira and Moonhaven, at Caulfield on August 16 last year. They won the Melbourne Cup with Without A Fight in 2023.

Racing Victoria’s Compliance Assurance Team stewards observed Kira receiving treatment via a nebuliser at the Freedmans' satellite Cranbourne yard in a routine stable inspection, while stable staff told the stewards that Moonhaven received similar treatment that morning.

Neither trainer was present when the alleged offence – which was put down to human and administrative errors – occurred, with the horses eventually scratched from their Caulfield races.

As reported by Racenet , barrister Greg Buchhorn, acting for Racing Victoria, asked the Victorian Racing Tribunal (VRT) to consider a three-month disqualification, accepting the Freedmans' early guilty pleas as special circumstances.

Matthew Stirling, barrister for the Freedmans, urged the VRT to consider a fine or penalty “less than” disqualification.

The VRT heard penalty submissions on Wednesday, with the decision adjourned to July 1.

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