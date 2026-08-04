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Fascinating new Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne recruit heads list of European nominations for Cox Plate
The Ladbrokes Cox Plate, taking place this year at Flemington, is one of the world's top international races. Who are the key nominations from Europe bidding to follow in the footsteps of State Of Rest, the last winner from the continent in 2021?
A Boy Named Susie
Donnacha O'Brien
He may be only a maiden winner but A Boy Named Susie has plenty of top-class form, including when finishing fourth and second to Constitution River in the Prix du Jockey Club and Coral-Eclipse on his last two starts. He was also placed in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud as a juvenile. Owned by the trainer's sister Ana, the colt also holds entries in the Juddmonte International and Irish Champion Stakes.
Almaqam
Ed Walker
This quality five-year-old made his Group 1 breakthrough in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh in May, form that was boosted when the runner-up Bay City Roller won the Coronation Cup at Epsom. Almaqam has put together a pleasing record in top races and beat Ombudsman when winning last year's Brigadier Gerard Stakes. The son of Lope De Vega is often most effective with cut in the ground, and he is also entered in the Juddmonte International, Irish Champion Stakes and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
Causeway
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien last won the Cox Plate with a three-year-old colt when Adelaide scored in 2014, and this horse boasts a similar profile. A hardy stayer who responds well to pressure, he improved to win the Tetrarch Stakes, Gallinule Stakes and King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot this season before disappointing in the Grand Prix de Paris on his most recent start. Holding entries in the Juddmonte International and Irish Champion Stakes, he could also come into consideration for the St Leger.
Ghostwriter
Kevin Philippart de Foy
Last week's Glorious Stakes fourth place was a step back in the right direction for Ghostwriter, who disappointed on his seasonal debut in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot. The five-year-old has ample Group 1 experience, having finished third in the 2024 Coral-Eclipse and Juddmonte International behind City Of Troy. He is entered in the Irish Champion Stakes.
Gstaad
Aidan O'Brien
He would be the top three-year-old colt of his generation if not for Bow Echo after finishing runner-up to George Boughey's star in the 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace Stakes and Sussex Stakes. The winner of the Coventry Stakes as a juvenile, he got his day in the sun when winning the Irish 2,000 Guineas in May. Connections are clearly thinking of experimenting with distance sometime soon as he is entered in both the Juddmonte International and City of York Stakes at the Ebor meeting, as well as the Irish Champion Stakes.
Hawk Mountain
Aidan O'Brien
Last year's Group 1 Futurity Trophy winner returned with a win in the Group 3 Prix de Guiche this season, but had to chase home Constitution River on his next two starts in the Prix du Jockey Club and Coral-Eclipse when second and third respectively. A confirmed stayer at the Cox Plate trip of a mile and a quarter, he has entries in the Juddmonte International, Irish Champion Stakes and Arc.
Hotazhell
Jessica Harrington
Like Hawk Mountain, this four-year-old won the Futurity Trophy in 2024, and he recorded his first Group 1 victory since in the Bayerisches Zuchtrennen at Munich last month. A seasoned traveller who finished fourth in the Saratoga Derby last year, the colt is an adaptable performer whose only future Group 1 entry is in the Irish Champion Stakes.
Jonquil
Andrew Balding
A Group 2 winner in last year's Celebration Mile at Goodwood, this four-year-old also won the Group 3 Greenham Stakes during his Classic campaign. Another performer accustomed to international travel, he came closest to striking at the highest level when a head second in the French 2,000 Guineas.
Map Of Stars
Francis Graffard
The sole French representative is a multiple Group-race winner and showed a smart turn of foot to land the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot when he was last seen. Although he has run over a mile and a half, a mile and a quarter appears to be his optimum trip.
Pride Of Arras
Ralph Beckett
Last year's Dante Stakes and Great Voltigeur winner was not disgraced when fourth in the Bahrain Trophy in November and put a heavy defeat in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud behind him when second in the York Stakes last month. He could return to his favourite track for the Juddmonte International.
Purview
Dermot Weld
One of the more exciting contenders and unbeaten in two starts this season with victories in the Orby Stakes and International Stakes, form that has been boosted by the runner-up Trustyourinstinct. His trainer is targeting the Breeders' Cup Turf and this lightly raced colt looks a Group 1 winner in waiting. He is also entered in the Juddmonte International, Irish Champion Stakes and Irish St Leger.
Sallaal
Roger Varian
This rapidly improving four-year-old has looked a totally different prospect since being gelded and took the step up to Listed company in his stride when winning the Gala Stakes last month. A lightly raced half-brother to Group 1 winners Benbatl and Elmalka, he has untapped potential on the global stage.
Zia Zabel
Emmet Mullins
A promising colt who was purchased by Paul Byrne and moved to Emmet Mullins after pushing Causeway close in the Group 3 Gallinule Stakes in May. That was just his fourth start and, for all he must improve to be competitive in top races, the Cork winner has any amount of untapped potential and represents one of the sport's best target trainers.
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