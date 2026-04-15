Dual Group 1 winner to join stacked Australian sprinting team at Royal Ascot

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Australia's Royal Ascot team received a boost on Wednesday when it was announced the dual Group 1 winner Overpass would be making the trip to the iconic meeting.

Overpass, twice a winner of the Winterbottom Stakes at Ascot in his home country, will head to the King Charles III Stakes over five furlongs, with Joliestar and Charm Stone already set to take in the QEII Jubilee over another furlong.

Last seen finishing fourth to Joliestar in the TJ Smith Stakes at Randwick, Overpass has ample experience in top sprints as a seven-year-old and will add an extra layer of intrigue to the opening day of the royal meeting.

He finished only a length and a half behind Hong Kong sprint sensation Ka Ying Rising when fourth in the Everest at Randwick in October and has won ten of his 36 starts, earning over A$12 million.

Darby Racing represent the owners on X, and a statement released on the platform said: "Darby Racing is proud to announce that Australian sprint sensation Overpass will head to the United Kingdom to compete on the world stage at Royal Ascot, targeting the prestigious King Charles III Stakes."

Overpass, who is trained by Bjorn Baker in Warwick Farm and has been ridden in recent starts by Joshua Parr, will hope to follow in the footsteps of last year's champion sprinter Asfoora, who won the King Charles III Stakes in 2024.

Other Australian winners of the race include Takeover Target (2006), who began the charge, Miss Andretti (2007), Scenic Blast (2009) and Nature Strip (2022). Last year the race was won by American Affair, who graduated from handicap company for Jim Goldie.

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