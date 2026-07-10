Australia's second richest race elevated to Group 1 status

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European trainers have been given further incentive to target the Golden Eagle in October after Australia's second-richest race was elevated to Group 1 status.

The Asian Pattern Committee (APC), which is temporarily overseeing all Australian black-type decisions, confirmed the Golden Eagle, which carries a purse of A$10 million (£5.2m/€6.1m), had been upgraded as part of a major review into Australia's Pattern races for the 2026-27 season.

Lake Forest won the Golden Eagle's £2.8m first prize for trainer William Haggas and owners Tony Bloom and Ian McAleavy in 2024 when beating French star Lazzat, while last year the Hugo Palmer-trained Seagulls Eleven finished down the field as Autumn Glow kept the prize at home.

Other races to be promoted include the Invitation, like the Golden Eagle run at Randwick in New South Wales, now a Group 2, while three races in Victoria – the Chautauqua Stakes, Poseidon Stakes and Cap D’Antibes Stakes – have been upgraded from Listed to Group 3 level. There was further positive news for the region with the Victoria Derby retaining its Group 1 status following the review.

The Asian Racing Federation said the special process was introduced after the APC assumed responsibility for all Australian black-type races in December last year. It said the arrangement remained temporary while Racing Australia worked to restore a system operating in line with APC ground rules.

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