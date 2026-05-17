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Australia

Australian Group 1 winner Lady Of Camelot retired following freak stingray attack

Lady Of Camelot: ruled out of Royal Ascot
Lady Of Camelot: retired following a freak stingray attackCredit: Jeremy Ng/Getty Images
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Australian Group 1 winner Lady Of Camelot has been retired following a stingray attack on Monday.

Trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, the four-year-old suffered injuries to her near foreleg and was unable to contest Saturday's Group 1 Doomben 10,000, which had been intended as a springboard towards a first trip to Royal Ascot.

She held entries for the King Charles III Stakes and the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, for which she was best priced at 12-1 and 10-1 respectively.

Lady Of Camelot, who was bred and raced by Sir Owen Glenn’s Go Bloodstock, was a leading sprinter in Australia, with the highlight of her career coming when she won the Golden Slipper in 2024. 

A decision on her future will be made soon.

“The injury rules her out of the [Brisbane] Winter Carnival and Ascot, which is a shame as she was well," Steve O’Connor, Go Bloodstock director, told Racing.com. 

"Ascot was the final frontier for her as a Slipper winner, so she'll be retired from racing now.

“Sir Owen will make the decision in the coming weeks regarding whether Lady Of Camelot is a mare we'll breed from or sell.”

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