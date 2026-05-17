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Australian Group 1 winner Lady Of Camelot retired following freak stingray attack
Australian Group 1 winner Lady Of Camelot has been retired following a stingray attack on Monday.
Trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, the four-year-old suffered injuries to her near foreleg and was unable to contest Saturday's Group 1 Doomben 10,000, which had been intended as a springboard towards a first trip to Royal Ascot.
She held entries for the King Charles III Stakes and the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, for which she was best priced at 12-1 and 10-1 respectively.
- Top Australian sprinter ruled out of Royal Ascot and career in jeopardy after stingray attack on Brisbane beach
Lady Of Camelot, who was bred and raced by Sir Owen Glenn’s Go Bloodstock, was a leading sprinter in Australia, with the highlight of her career coming when she won the Golden Slipper in 2024.
A decision on her future will be made soon.
“The injury rules her out of the [Brisbane] Winter Carnival and Ascot, which is a shame as she was well," Steve O’Connor, Go Bloodstock director, told Racing.com.
"Ascot was the final frontier for her as a Slipper winner, so she'll be retired from racing now.
“Sir Owen will make the decision in the coming weeks regarding whether Lady Of Camelot is a mare we'll breed from or sell.”
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