Australian Group 1 winner Lady Of Camelot retired following freak stingray attack

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Australian Group 1 winner Lady Of Camelot has been retired following a stingray attack on Monday.

Trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, the four-year-old suffered injuries to her near foreleg and was unable to contest Saturday's Group 1 Doomben 10,000, which had been intended as a springboard towards a first trip to Royal Ascot.

She held entries for the King Charles III Stakes and the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, for which she was best priced at 12-1 and 10-1 respectively.

Lady Of Camelot, who was bred and raced by Sir Owen Glenn’s Go Bloodstock, was a leading sprinter in Australia, with the highlight of her career coming when she won the Golden Slipper in 2024.

A decision on her future will be made soon.

“The injury rules her out of the [Brisbane] Winter Carnival and Ascot, which is a shame as she was well," Steve O’Connor, Go Bloodstock director, told Racing.com.

"Ascot was the final frontier for her as a Slipper winner, so she'll be retired from racing now.

“Sir Owen will make the decision in the coming weeks regarding whether Lady Of Camelot is a mare we'll breed from or sell.”

Read this next:

'This is the icing on the cake' - Napolean Solo strikes in the Preakness to give Chad Summers his first Triple Crown race win

Available exclusively to subscribers to Racing Post+ Ultimate , The Edge is a daily product designed to speed up the form study process without replacing your judgement. It distills Racing Post’s unrivalled data, insight and expertise into a single, focused briefing – so you can get to the decisions that matter, faster. New customers can sign up to Racing Post+ Ultimate here , while existing