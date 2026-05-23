Australia: 'universally loved and admired' veteran jockey Shane McGovern dies at 67

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Shane McGovern, the veteran jockey who lost both of his legs in a freak incident last month, has died. He was 67.

McGovern was riding trackwork in Charters Towers, Queensland, when the horse he was riding, Reformist, suffered an aneurysm and collapsed and died. The rider was left trapped beneath Reformist for six hours, until he was found by his wife Kim, the horse's trainer.

He was taken to Townsville Hospital, where his left leg was amputated below the knee, and two weeks later, his right leg was also removed. He also suffered several broken ribs and a dislocated shoulder.

McGovern was moved this week to palliative care due to an infection and post-operation complications and died on Saturday morning.

The Australian Jockeys Association said in a statement: "We are devastated to announce that after a hard-fought battle, Queensland jockey Shane McGovern passed away this morning. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. May Shane now rest in peace."

McGovern partnered more than 200 winners during his career. A GoFundMe page set up for him raised over A$86,000 (approx. £45,675/€52,865) so far .

Racing Queensland's acting chief executive officer Lachlan Murray said: "First and foremost, our sincerest condolences are extended to Kim and the McGovern family. On behalf of Racing Queensland and the board, our thoughts are with them at this tragic time.

"Shane was a natural horseman, dedicating his entire life to the thoroughbred industry, and has been an invaluable supporter of racing in the north and north west of the state.

"He was universally loved and admired amongst those who had the pleasure of knowing Shane, and his unwavering commitment to the industry – particularly in the regional areas of the state – was integral over a number of years."