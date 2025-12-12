Argentina awaits for Frankie Dettori as his South American swansong begins on the country's biggest raceday

Frankie Dettori's final dance is here, as his highly anticipated South American farewell tour ahead of his retirement begins in Argentina this Saturday.

Dettori will finally transition from jockey to talking head for Team Amo early next year, but has one last riding adventure in him before bringing the curtain down on his glittering career, which will also take him to Uruguay and Brazil.

It starts in Buenos Aires on Argentina's most prestigious raceday at San Isidro racecourse, where Dettori is booked for five rides including in the big race, the Gran Premio Carlos Pellegrini (10.30pm GMT).

He partners El Pulque for trainer Conrado Linares, who faces 16 rivals in the 1m4f Grade 1. He's likely to be an outsider, though, having won three of his 28 starts.

However, Dettori could strike at the highest level on his second visit to Argentina in the Joaquin S. de Anchorena over a mile, when he rides Hi Scottish. His trainer, Nico Gaitan, already has experience of seeing the rider at his brilliant best.

He said: "He’s one of the greatest jockeys of all time. I had the chance to see him in the 2017 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot with Sixties Song – who was trained by my dad, Alfredo, at the time – when he won on Enable.

"When I saw the news about him coming here, I decided to offer him one of the two colts I entered in the race from the La Providencia Stud and he kindly said yes. We’re delighted to have him."

On Hi Scottish's chances, Gaitan added: "He's a very good colt with a lot of skills to develop. He’s improving fast and he has the strong potential to evolve into a top-class horse. I’m totally confident that he will run a great race."

Last year's Carlos Pellegrini-winning trainer, Nico Martin Ferro, saddles two runners this year in Acento Final and Vundu , but he's equally as fascinated to see how Dettori gets on.

"The news he's come not only to Argentina, but to South America has been huge," he said. "I think we'll enjoy it as much from the outside as he will from the inside.

"In the big race, I've got two very good horses. Acento Final is a three-time top-level winner and has great stamina. He's much more mature than he was last year. Vundu is a seasoned veteran. His only setback was in the Latin American Championship in Brazil, where he didn't adapt to the track, but he's training very well."

You can watch the Gran Premio Carlos Pellegrini on San Isidro's YouTube channel , or via Global Media Turf's YouTube channel .

