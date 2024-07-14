Arabie lands Prix Robert Papin to continue Karl Burke's fine season

Karl Burke's great season continued as he landed the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly on Sunday with Arabie.

It was an eighth Group race success of the year for the trainer, whose highlight of 2024 came when Fallen Angel took the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Burke's two-year-olds have been another strong crop this term, with Shareholder and Leovanni giving him a juvenile double at Royal Ascot last month.

And Arabie matched their Group 2 success under Jim Crowley here, taking a contest their trainer won previously with Unfortunately in 2017.

Burke said: "That was brilliant, I'm delighted. He's a horse with a lot of ability but he's very idle, very lazy. He only does what you ask him. He's been like that all the way along. But his homework has definitely improved from his last run going into this one and I was pretty bullish that he'd run a big race. I thought it would take a good horse to beat him."

Arabie took the traditional trial for the Papin last month

British-trained juveniles took this race every year from 2014 to 2021, but Arabie is the first to land the prize since.

Newmarket Listed winner Celandine made the running, switched to the stands' rail by Tom Marquand.

But Crowley passed her on Arabie and had enough to hold off the strong-finishing Shadow Army , who pipped Celandine for second.

The winner had taken the Prix du Bois Longines, the traditional trial, here previously and holds an entry in the Gimcrack Stakes at York next month.

