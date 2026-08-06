Another Grade 1 for the Coolmore silks? Title Role bids to back up Belmont win in $750,000 Saratoga Derby for Simon and Ed Crisford

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Belmont Derby winner Title Role has been installed as favourite by bet365 to continue his excellent international run for Simon and Ed Crisford in the Saratoga Derby on Saturday.

The son of Too Darn Hot has scored at Meydan (twice), Cologne and Saratoga already this year in the silks of Derrick Smith, John Magnier and Michael Tabor. His first outing in the US was a successful one when he mastered West End Kid by a nose in the Belmont Derby, also staged at Saratoga, over 1m1f last month.

Texas-based businessman Will Stroud bought a controlling interest in Title Role before his US victory and the colt, who has also landed the German 2,000 Guineas and Jumeirah 2,000 Guineas in Dubai, is set to move to trainer Brendan Walsh following his run this weekend.

Title Role, who will be renewing battle with three of the rivals he faced in the Belmont Derby, is stretching out another half a furlong in trip this weekend in the $750,000 (£556,600/€649,400) contest which has been won recently by European runners State Of Rest (Joseph O’Brien) in 2021 and Nations Pride (Charlie Appleby) the following year. He heads the betting at 3-1.

Title Role (near) just gets the better of West End Kid (blue cap) in the Belmont Derby

Stroud said: “Title Role's form is obviously very good and he’s such a great mover. The Crisfords were always very high on him.

"We always knew racing in America would suit him very well with how well he races around the turns, as opposed to the longer straights in Europe. He just really covers the ground so well around the turns and appreciates the ground here.

“He’s worked three times since his last run and has been super consistent. We have done our best to keep things as uniform and steady as possible with him, keeping him with the same exercise rider [Crisford assistant Paul Holley] and the only real change being he went from the quarantine barn to Brendan Walsh’s barn.”

Glacius, trained by Hugo Palmer, is the other British runner and was last seen finishing third behind Saturday's Rose of Lancaster favourite Sallaal in the Listed Gala Stakes at Sandown.

Saratoga Derby, 10.52 Saratoga, Saturday

bet365: 3 Title Role, 4 Remember Mamba, 5 West End Kid, 8 Glavine, 10 Glacius, 12 bar.

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