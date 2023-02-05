Algiers to bypass Saudi Cup in favour of Dubai World Cup tilt

Dubai dirt sensation Algiers is to swerve a trip to the Saudi Cup later this month and is instead to remain at Meydan to prepare for a crack at the $12 million Dubai World Cup on March 25.

The six-year-old has proved a revelation for Simon and Ed Crisford at this year’s Dubai Carnival, and became just the fifth horse in history to land the first and second leg of the Group 2 Al Maktoum Challenge when scoring by six lengths on Friday.

Algiers was stepping up from his Round 1 win over a mile (1,600m) to 1m1½f (1,900m) on Friday when he defied a wide draw to slam Bendoog under James Doyle.

Given the way he finished off a strong pace, the 1m2f (2000m) of the Dubai World Cup should be within the range of the son of Shamardal.

Joint-trainer Simon Crisford said: “Algiers was just fantastic. He switched his lead leg at exactly the right time and then galloped on strongly, which is so important in dirt races. I think we’ll keep him in Dubai – we were considering the Godolphin Mile, but after that I think we will have to seriously be thinking about the Dubai World Cup.”

Algiers, who is owned by Hamdan Sultan Ali Alsabousi, will be seeking to emulate the mighty Saeed bin Suroor-trained Thunder Snow, the last winner of Round 2 of the Maktoum Challenge to follow up in the Dubai World Cup in 2018. Bin Suroor's Moon Ballad also did the double way back in 2003 when both races were staged at Nad Al Sheba.

Doyle, who rode a treble on the card on Friday, said: “Algiers was very keen early on in the race when I was trying to restrain him, but he just kept on galloping and that was a very good performance. He is an exciting horse to be associated with.”

Algiers was promoted to market leader for the Dubai World Cup by most bookmakers, and is as short as 3-1 with Ladbrokes, although Paddy Power go 5-1.

Paul Binfield, spokesman for Paddy Power, said: “Algiers put up another devastating display at Meydan when winning the second round of the Maktoum Challenge in much the same way as he did in round one. He looks to be a formidable opponent for the US hopes in the Dubai World Cup, and despite halving his odds from 12-1 to 6-1 after his latest win punters have gone in again and he is now 5-1 with us."

Dubai World Cup (Meydan, March 25)

Paddy Power: 9-2 Country Grammer, 5 Algiers, 6 Taiba, 8 Art Collector, Defunded, Proxy, Rich Strike, 12 bar

