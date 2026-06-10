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International

Aidan O'Brien takes two out of Prix de Diane but his unbeaten favourite remains as likely field revealed

Eleven fillies remain in contention for Sunday's Classic at Chantilly

Diamond Necklace made it two from two in the Listed Ingabelle Stakes
Diamond Necklace: set to face ten rivals in Sunday's Prix de DianeCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
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Diamond Necklace will face a maximum of ten rivals in her bid for more Classic glory after the likely field for Sunday's Prix de Diane at Chantilly was revealed.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained star filly is on course for her bid at a French Classic double, having impressively landed the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches at Longchamp last month. She could be one of two Ballydoyle runners, with her stablemate Moments Of Joy still in the line-up, but O'Brien did remove Beautify and White Sand Beach from proceedings. Concorde Agreement, who is trained by Pierre Groualle, was the other filly to be removed from the race.

Diamond Necklace was already odds-on before Wednesday's supplements and likely fields stage, with no horses supplemented for the Group 1.

Karl Burke has kept her main rival, Evolutionist, in. She is already a Group winner in France this year, before she was runner-up in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Musidora Stakes runner-up Felicitas remains on course for her crack at a Classic, as does impressive Newbury winner Esna for Brian Meehan and Inis Mor for British-based David Menuisier.

The rapidly progressive Lilt completes the international team for William Haggas. She steps up in trip, having landed a Listed contest at York's Dante meeting in style last time.

Lilt (Tom Marquand, left) beats So Regal in the Michael Seely Fillies' Stakes
Lilt: Listed winner at York last timeCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

More than half of the field is likely to be trained in Britain or Ireland, with only four representatives left in the contest for France. They are Green Spirit, Habibi, Evita and Pink Panthera.

Declarations for the Prix de Diane will be made on Thursday morning.

Prix de Diane entries

Evolutionist Karl Burke
Moments Of Joy Aidan O'Brien
Habibi Jean-Claude Rouget
Evita Carlos and Yann Lerner
Pink Panthera Patrice Cottier
Esna Brian Meehan
Inis Mor David Menuisier
Diamond Necklace Aidan O'Brien
Felicitas Ed Walker
Green Spirit Christopher Head
Lilt William Haggas

Prix de Diane (Chantilly, Sunday)
Paddy Power: 8-11 Diamond Necklace, 5 Evolutionist, 7 Lilt, 8 Felicitas, 10 Green Spirit, 12 Pink Panthera, 16 Esna, 25 Evita, Inis Mor, 33 Habibi, Moments Of Joy.

Read these next:

'Very exciting' Diamond Necklace sparkles in French 1,000 Guineas - but what did the time of her performance tell us? 

'She’s not going for the day out' - William Haggas aims Lilt at Prix de Diane as Diamond Necklace heads 17 remaining entries 

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