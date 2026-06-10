Aidan O'Brien takes two out of Prix de Diane but his unbeaten favourite remains as likely field revealed

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Diamond Necklace will face a maximum of ten rivals in her bid for more Classic glory after the likely field for Sunday's Prix de Diane at Chantilly was revealed.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained star filly is on course for her bid at a French Classic double, having impressively landed the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches at Longchamp last month. She could be one of two Ballydoyle runners, with her stablemate Moments Of Joy still in the line-up, but O'Brien did remove Beautify and White Sand Beach from proceedings. Concorde Agreement, who is trained by Pierre Groualle, was the other filly to be removed from the race.

Diamond Necklace was already odds-on before Wednesday's supplements and likely fields stage, with no horses supplemented for the Group 1.

Karl Burke has kept her main rival, Evolutionist , in. She is already a Group winner in France this year, before she was runner-up in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Musidora Stakes runner-up Felicitas remains on course for her crack at a Classic, as does impressive Newbury winner Esna for Brian Meehan and Inis Mor for British-based David Menuisier.

The rapidly progressive Lilt completes the international team for William Haggas. She steps up in trip, having landed a Listed contest at York's Dante meeting in style last time.

Lilt: Listed winner at York last time Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

More than half of the field is likely to be trained in Britain or Ireland, with only four representatives left in the contest for France. They are Green Spirit , Habibi , Evita and Pink Panthera .

Declarations for the Prix de Diane will be made on Thursday morning.

Prix de Diane entries

Evolutionist Karl Burke

Moments Of Joy Aidan O'Brien

Habibi Jean-Claude Rouget

Evita Carlos and Yann Lerner

Pink Panthera Patrice Cottier

Esna Brian Meehan

Inis Mor David Menuisier

Diamond Necklace Aidan O'Brien

Felicitas Ed Walker

Green Spirit Christopher Head

Lilt William Haggas

Prix de Diane (Chantilly, Sunday)

Paddy Power: 8-11 Diamond Necklace, 5 Evolutionist, 7 Lilt, 8 Felicitas, 10 Green Spirit, 12 Pink Panthera, 16 Esna, 25 Evita, Inis Mor, 33 Habibi, Moments Of Joy.

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