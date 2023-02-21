Racing Post logo
'A wonderful thing' - record-breaking trainer Steve Asmussen saddles 10,000th North American winner

Trainer Steve Asmussen: reached 10,000 winners in North American
Credit: Edward Whitaker

Asmussen reached the historic milestone when Bet He's Ready landed the 6f maiden claimer under Ricardo Santana Jr at the Arkansas track, having also become the most successful trainer in North American history in August 2021 with his 9,446th success.

The US Hall of Fame trainer has also enjoyed international success, most notably with top-class superstar Curlin, who won the 2008 Dubai World Cup at Nad Al Sheba.

Speaking to Oaklawn TV following his achievement, Asmussen said: "It's a wonderful thing. I can’t say how blessed I am to have the family here and just the continued support I’ve always had. It’s very hard to put into words just all the support that we continually have got."

Curlin: one of the stars Asmussen has trained
Credit: Edward Whitaker

Asmussen saddled his first winner when Victory's Halo won at Rudiso Downs in New Mexico and he holds the record for number of wins in a calendar year, saddling 650 winners in 2009. 

He has won two Eclipse Awards for finishing as the top US trainer in 2008 and 2009 and has eight Breeders' Cup victories, two Preakness Stakes wins and a Belmont Stakes success to his name.

Other star horses Asmussen has trained include star mare Rachel Alexandra, who completed the Kentucky Oaks and Preakness double in 2009, and 2017 Horse of the Year and Breeders' Cup Classic winner Gun Runner.

He has yet to win the Kentucky Derby, although came close last year when Epicenter was denied by rank outsider Rich Strike.

While Asmussen holds the North American record, the world record is held by current Peruvian trainer Juan Suarez Villarroel, who has saddled 10,336 victories to date.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 21 February 2023Last updated 10:42, 21 February 2023
