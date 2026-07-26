Five-year plan to rejuvenate the Derby set to stay despite the upcoming departure of Epsom general manager Jim Allen

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Jim Allen believes Epsom will continue with its five-year plan to revitalise the Derby after it emerged he will be leaving his role as general manager at the track as part of restructuring at the Jockey Club.

He will end his two-year tenure at Epsom at the end of October after choosing not to apply for one of five regional roles created as part of the Jockey Club overhaul by chief executive Jim Mullen, with Amy Starkey now set to head the London hub position encompassing Epsom, Sandown and Kempton.

Allen, who replaced Tom Sammes in 2024, will be one of about 30 redundancies as a result of restructuring at the Jockey Club, and the former trainer is looking to find a more active role within the sport once Epsom's 2026 Flat season concludes.

"It was the appeal of the Derby that made me come to Epsom and I've had the most amazing time," he said.

"I love the Derby, but the new wider role would have taken me away from Epsom quite a lot and had me involved across London. I would have been just that little bit more removed from the Derby, so I've taken advantage of the voluntary redundancy scheme, but I'm staying on until October 28.

"I'll finish the season, get through budgeting, and hopefully I'll be leaving Epsom in a great place. It's all very amicable, and I'm hoping I'll be back at next year's Derby festival with some sort of a runner."

Allen, 53, spearheaded the ambitious rejuvenation project of the Derby festival, with the track launching a five-year plan to attract 100,000 racegoers by 2030 . This year's Derby was an important first step for the venture, but a surge of attractions, prize-money and advertising around the meeting was hindered by an extremely wet raceday, which severely impacted crowds.

Jim Allen: "The Derby can only go from strength to strength" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

While Allen will be departing before the project can be fully realised, he is certain the Jockey Club is committed to the long-term goal of breathing life back into the Epsom Classic.

"I'm sure it will stay, without a doubt," Allen said of the five-year plan. "Obviously it will be tweaked and improved as there's still a way to go and we never thought it was going to happen in one year.

"We've learned a lot from this year. Had it been a really hot, sunny day I think we'd have had 20,000 to 30,000 people on the Hill and everyone would have seen we're heading in the right direction. I still think we are. We've got up to that first rung, and I think it can only go from strength to strength."

Allen will remain involved in racing both personally and professionally after his role at Epsom has concluded, with plans to establish a syndicate and seek other employment within the industry.

"I'm going to start a small syndicate with friends and family, which will be called Red Horse Bloodstock," he said. "That'll be more of a hobby than a career, and I'm still looking for that next project in racing either in Britain or abroad. I'd quite like to make that step closer to horses and racing than I currently am.

"I love this sport and I've done a bit of everything in it. Horseracing is my passion, so with my knowledge of programmes and horses something like a racing manager role would be ideal. Hopefully someone out there will think, 'Oh Jim's free – let's sign him up'."

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