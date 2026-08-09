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The Jockey Club

Pressing the detonator without a clear plan - was this the Jockey Club chief's Donald Trump moment?

Pressing the detonator without a clear plan - was this the Jockey Club chief's Donald Trump moment?

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Lee Mottershead
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'We've chosen this moment to tear ourselves apart' - racecourse boss hits out at Jockey Club
'We've chosen this moment to tear ourselves apart' - racecourse boss hits out at Jockey Club
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Racing Industry
Jonjo Sanderson rejects accusations the RCA stifled reform as racing digests Jockey Club decision to quit trade body
Jonjo Sanderson rejects accusations the RCA stifled reform as racing digests Jockey Club decision to quit trade body
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Racing Industry
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How months of infighting spilled out into a racecourse civil war
How months of infighting spilled out into a racecourse civil war
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Racing Industry
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Analysis: The Jockey Club is to leave the Racecourse Association - what happens next?
Analysis: The Jockey Club is to leave the Racecourse Association - what happens next?
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Racing Industry
padlock
Jockey Club to set up breakaway group as it quits Racecourse Association with demands for a greater say in British racing
Jockey Club to set up breakaway group as it quits Racecourse Association with demands for a greater say in British racing
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Racing Industry
Goodwood was great - but it's about to be followed by an unholy mess
Goodwood was great - but it's about to be followed by an unholy mess
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Lee Mottershead
padlock
Jockey Club brands timing of RCA's governance review 'tone deaf' amid speculation it will leave
Jockey Club brands timing of RCA's governance review 'tone deaf' amid speculation it will leave
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Racing Industry
Paul Nicholls voices dismay as Elite Hurdle is switched in autumn shake-up: 'Aintree's gain will be Wincanton's loss'
Paul Nicholls voices dismay as Elite Hurdle is switched in autumn shake-up: 'Aintree's gain will be Wincanton's loss'
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Jump racing
Five-year plan to rejuvenate the Derby set to stay despite the upcoming departure of Epsom general manager Jim Allen
Five-year plan to rejuvenate the Derby set to stay despite the upcoming departure of Epsom general manager Jim Allen
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The Jockey Club
It's back to the future in yet another Jockey Club restructuring - and an implosion that shakes the industry could be just round the corner
It's back to the future in yet another Jockey Club restructuring - and an implosion that shakes the industry could be just round the corner
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Lee Mottershead
padlock
Jockey Club enjoys year of growth in 2025 but core profits fall by a third due to rising costs
Jockey Club enjoys year of growth in 2025 but core profits fall by a third due to rising costs
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Racing Industry
Next generation of legal punters could be lost for good because of 'really dangerous' checks
Next generation of legal punters could be lost for good because of 'really dangerous' checks
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Affordability Checks
'Horseracing is one of Britain's greatest sporting success stories' - MPs back calls to save Kempton racecourse from developers
'Horseracing is one of Britain's greatest sporting success stories' - MPs back calls to save Kempton racecourse from developers
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Racing Industry
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MP tells parliament: 'All racing appears united by the notion we must save Kempton - apart from the Jockey Club'
MP tells parliament: 'All racing appears united by the notion we must save Kempton - apart from the Jockey Club'
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Industry
'I can't believe it can be allowed!' - Flat trainers voice their dismay as Kempton's future plunged into doubt again
'I can't believe it can be allowed!' - Flat trainers voice their dismay as Kempton's future plunged into doubt again
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Racing Industry
Confusion over Kempton's future as housebuilder denies claim that planning application will be submitted by end of 2026
Confusion over Kempton's future as housebuilder denies claim that planning application will be submitted by end of 2026
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Racing Industry
Jockey Club issues fresh ultimatum and threatens to join Ascot in quitting Racecourse Association
Jockey Club issues fresh ultimatum and threatens to join Ascot in quitting Racecourse Association
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Britain
Betway return to UK race sponsorship with Jockey Club link-up at Newmarket, Haydock and Market Rasen
Betway return to UK race sponsorship with Jockey Club link-up at Newmarket, Haydock and Market Rasen
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Britain
'We're in charge' - the BHB launches and sweeps away 200 years of Jockey Club rule
'We're in charge' - the BHB launches and sweeps away 200 years of Jockey Club rule
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Racing Post 40
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Lifting the lid on Chelmsford's financial saga is revealing - and underlines why the Jockey Club may be the solution
Lifting the lid on Chelmsford's financial saga is revealing - and underlines why the Jockey Club may be the solution
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Lee Mottershead
padlock
£100m Jockey Club investment in facilities a step in the right direction for the sport's elite events
£100m Jockey Club investment in facilities a step in the right direction for the sport's elite events
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Scott Burton
padlock
£100m Jockey Club deal with catering and events giant Compass announced as group looks to 'revolutionise' racecourse experience
£100m Jockey Club deal with catering and events giant Compass announced as group looks to 'revolutionise' racecourse experience
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Britain
Trainer's shrewd placing of ex-pointer earns him £4,000 Jockey Club bonus
Trainer's shrewd placing of ex-pointer earns him £4,000 Jockey Club bonus
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GB point-to-point
Pressing the detonator without a clear plan - was this the Jockey Club chief's Donald Trump moment?

Pressing the detonator without a clear plan - was this the Jockey Club chief's Donald Trump moment?

icon
Lee Mottershead
padlock
'We've chosen this moment to tear ourselves apart' - racecourse boss hits out at Jockey Club
'We've chosen this moment to tear ourselves apart' - racecourse boss hits out at Jockey Club
The Jockey Club plans to set up a new group and RCA boss Alex Eade has challenged it to lay out its plans for racing
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Racing Industry
Jonjo Sanderson rejects accusations the RCA stifled reform as racing digests Jockey Club decision to quit trade body
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
How months of infighting spilled out into a racecourse civil war
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
Jonjo Sanderson rejects accusations the RCA stifled reform as racing digests Jockey Club decision to quit trade body
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
How months of infighting spilled out into a racecourse civil war
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
Analysis: The Jockey Club is to leave the Racecourse Association - what happens next?
Analysis: The Jockey Club is to leave the Racecourse Association - what happens next?
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
Jockey Club to set up breakaway group as it quits Racecourse Association with demands for a greater say in British racing
Jockey Club to set up breakaway group as it quits Racecourse Association with demands for a greater say in British racing
icon
Racing Industry
Goodwood was great - but it's about to be followed by an unholy mess
Goodwood was great - but it's about to be followed by an unholy mess
icon
Lee Mottershead
padlock
Jockey Club brands timing of RCA's governance review 'tone deaf' amid speculation it will leave
Jockey Club brands timing of RCA's governance review 'tone deaf' amid speculation it will leave
icon
Racing Industry
Paul Nicholls voices dismay as Elite Hurdle is switched in autumn shake-up: 'Aintree's gain will be Wincanton's loss'
Paul Nicholls voices dismay as Elite Hurdle is switched in autumn shake-up: 'Aintree's gain will be Wincanton's loss'
icon
Jump racing
Five-year plan to rejuvenate the Derby set to stay despite the upcoming departure of Epsom general manager Jim Allen
Five-year plan to rejuvenate the Derby set to stay despite the upcoming departure of Epsom general manager Jim Allen
icon
The Jockey Club
It's back to the future in yet another Jockey Club restructuring - and an implosion that shakes the industry could be just round the corner
It's back to the future in yet another Jockey Club restructuring - and an implosion that shakes the industry could be just round the corner
icon
Lee Mottershead
padlock
Jockey Club enjoys year of growth in 2025 but core profits fall by a third due to rising costs
Jockey Club enjoys year of growth in 2025 but core profits fall by a third due to rising costs
icon
Racing Industry
Next generation of legal punters could be lost for good because of 'really dangerous' checks
Next generation of legal punters could be lost for good because of 'really dangerous' checks
icon
Affordability Checks
'Horseracing is one of Britain's greatest sporting success stories' - MPs back calls to save Kempton racecourse from developers
'Horseracing is one of Britain's greatest sporting success stories' - MPs back calls to save Kempton racecourse from developers
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
MP tells parliament: 'All racing appears united by the notion we must save Kempton - apart from the Jockey Club'
MP tells parliament: 'All racing appears united by the notion we must save Kempton - apart from the Jockey Club'
icon
Industry
'I can't believe it can be allowed!' - Flat trainers voice their dismay as Kempton's future plunged into doubt again
'I can't believe it can be allowed!' - Flat trainers voice their dismay as Kempton's future plunged into doubt again
icon
Racing Industry
Confusion over Kempton's future as housebuilder denies claim that planning application will be submitted by end of 2026
Confusion over Kempton's future as housebuilder denies claim that planning application will be submitted by end of 2026
icon
Racing Industry
Jockey Club issues fresh ultimatum and threatens to join Ascot in quitting Racecourse Association
Jockey Club issues fresh ultimatum and threatens to join Ascot in quitting Racecourse Association
icon
Britain
Betway return to UK race sponsorship with Jockey Club link-up at Newmarket, Haydock and Market Rasen
Betway return to UK race sponsorship with Jockey Club link-up at Newmarket, Haydock and Market Rasen
icon
Britain
'We're in charge' - the BHB launches and sweeps away 200 years of Jockey Club rule
'We're in charge' - the BHB launches and sweeps away 200 years of Jockey Club rule
icon
Racing Post 40
padlock
Lifting the lid on Chelmsford's financial saga is revealing - and underlines why the Jockey Club may be the solution
Lifting the lid on Chelmsford's financial saga is revealing - and underlines why the Jockey Club may be the solution
icon
Lee Mottershead
padlock
£100m Jockey Club investment in facilities a step in the right direction for the sport's elite events
£100m Jockey Club investment in facilities a step in the right direction for the sport's elite events
icon
Scott Burton
padlock
£100m Jockey Club deal with catering and events giant Compass announced as group looks to 'revolutionise' racecourse experience
£100m Jockey Club deal with catering and events giant Compass announced as group looks to 'revolutionise' racecourse experience
icon
Britain
Trainer's shrewd placing of ex-pointer earns him £4,000 Jockey Club bonus
Trainer's shrewd placing of ex-pointer earns him £4,000 Jockey Club bonus
icon
GB point-to-point
12
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