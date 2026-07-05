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Racing Industry
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Why do Goodwood and York want to restructure British racing - and what are they proposing?

Goodwood to water overnight ahead of day three of the meeting
Goodwood: proposing a change to how decisions are made at the top of British racingCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Goodwood and York have published an open letter which contains a proposal for restructuring the decision-making powers of British racing to put it on what they feel will be a more prosperous footing.

Described as a “high-level proposal, not a detailed proposition”, the document is nevertheless a striking intervention from two of the sport’s premier venues at a time of flux.

What are Goodwood and York proposing?

At its heart, the proposal is about stripping away the infighting and vested interest which continues to blight attempts to reform the sport at a crucial point in its history.

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Deputy industry editor

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