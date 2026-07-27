'We've got to find a more effective way to engage with government' - new BHA chair Simon Cox promises 'full energy' to the role

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Incoming BHA chair Simon Cox said he would be doing the job full-time and would be devoting his "full energy" to the role in an interview with the governing body's podcast on Monday.

It was announced last week that Cox had been appointed to the role, which became vacant following the resignation of Lord Allen in March after just a six-month tenure.

Cox, who will now step down as a member of the Thoroughbred Breeders' Association board of trustees, along with positions chairing the BHA's Jumps Pattern Committee and with the industry's High Quality Horse Group, said he had met Allen and believed he had "a lot of good ideas for the sport".

He said he believed Allen, who was criticised for only officially devoting one day a week to the BHA, struggled because he had not been "deeply immersed in racing and a lot of racing people struggle with that".

Cox added: "I think the other difference I am going to bring is I am totally invested and totally immersed in this sport and I am going to do this full time, I am not going to do this a day a week, I am not going to do this two days a week.

"I'm not running the sport, Brant [Dunshea, chief executive] and the team are running the sport, but I'm here as chief cheerleader, someone who is going to support the team here. I just don't see this as a day a week, two days a week job. I just don't see it that way, I am going to give this my full energy."

Simon Cox (centre) at Sedgefield last year after his horse, Catch Catchfire, had won Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Cox, an owner-breeder and shareholder in the stallion Logician, said he loved horseracing and felt "a duty of care" to the sport.

Setting out what qualities he felt he brought to the role, Cox said: "I like to listen to people, I like to pay attention to what people are saying, I like to understand the said and the unsaid. I like complex puzzles and putting things together and making them work.

"I'm quite diligent and thorough. I won't be winging it or making it up as I go along. I'll be studying the context; I'll be making sure I've understood the issues. Getting good people around me and making sure they are working with me and I'm working with them and supporting them as well."

Political engagement will be one of the most important facets of Cox's job, especially given the major concerns about the implementation of affordability checks and other issues surrounding the regulation of gambling and its impact on racing.

Cox, who spent more than 30 years in the brewing industry, said he had been "very active" with alcohol industry social responsibility body the Portman Group, as well as being heavily involved in the campaign to scrap the beer duty escalator, and that he had direct and indirect experience of working with government in a regulated sector.

He added: "As an industry you have to recognise the harms and be part of the proactive way of working to do something about those harms in a proportionate and sensible way, but you have to also go and celebrate the positives. I'm not sure we have been great at celebrating the positives.

"Let's call a spade a spade, somehow or other we have got to find a more effective way to engage with government policy makers.

"I think there's a lot of good stuff going on, there are a lot of people working very hard, but we've also got to be honest and say we are not cutting through in the way that we want so we are going to work together to sort that out."

Cox will begin an initial three-year term as BHA chair on October 1.

Read these next:

'Firm but fair' Simon Cox has as good a chance as anybody at uniting British racing says Ian Williams

'I'm hoping this can be a new dawn' - industry leaders embrace news of BHA chair appointment

'Passionate' Simon Cox takes over as BHA chair - but warns 'it’s no secret that we face significant challenges'

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.