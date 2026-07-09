Trust issues, big debts and lack of a robust business plan - what we learned from Chelmsford's licensing appeal

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

An appeal by Golden Mile Racing Limited (GMRL) to overturn the BHA's decision not to grant it a licence to operate Chelmsford City racecourse was rejected by the licensing committee last month.

The rejection leaves the future of the racecourse in doubt, with no racing since March and four fixtures this month and next either moved or cancelled.

The licensing committee on Thursday released its full reasons for rejecting the appeal, which have provided further insight into events at the Essex racecourse.

Broken trust

The BHA twice received assurances from John Holmes, a key figure in the ownership and operation of Chelmsford, that Great Leighs Estates Limited (GLEL), which was licensed to run the track, would not go into administration.

On February 16 and 26, Holmes said the filing of a notice to appoint an administrator was a “tactical decision” to allow GLEL to strengthen its negotiating position with creditors and that there was “no intention to enter administration”.

But on March 9, GLEL told the BHA it would be going into administration, which “struck a significant blow to the trust and confidence” of those who had been working with the venue.

SIS owed £3.6 million

Chelmsford racecourse Credit: Edward Whitaker

The findings detailed that among the £30 million owed by GLEL to creditors was a £3.6m sum to Sports Information Services (SIS).

The licensing committee said it was “damaging to public confidence” that the media rights company, which had been “strongly supportive of GLEL and racing at Chelmsford”, including servicing some of GLEL’s racing debts, would be left out of pocket, with the administrator expecting no return for unsecured creditors.

Holmes influence 'unavoidable'

The influence of John Holmes on the operation of Chelmsford was repeatedly highlighted.

Holmes, whose son Nathan is the track’s chief executive, was described as a “figurehead” with influence over the decisions being made.

Following the breakdown in trust with the BHA, and the previous administration of Chelmsford when called Great Leighs, the licensing of GMRL required, in part, Holmes not to hold any role as a director.

However, the licensing committee said GMRL was “unavoidably dependent” on Holmes and there was insufficient evidence to show the “operation of the racecourse [would be] substantially beyond [his] decision-making control and influence”.

Business plan lacked credibility

The robustness of GMRL's business plan was questioned. Primarily, there appeared to be no firm financial plan for securing from the administrator the 12 racecourse fixtures owned by GLEL, which would be central to the operation of the new company.

The committee was told the fixtures would cost “several million” or “£6m” but added that, “we were not satisfied that the business plan was credible or robust”.

It added: “If GMRL wishes to reapply for a licence it should come forward with a fully formed, robust and thought-through application which the BHA can consider.”

Read more:

Bookies slam 'absolutely disgusting' affordability checks - and warn of customers already being lost to the black market

Godolphin investing $6 million in new US horseracing league launched by man behind Formula 1's rise

Horseracing could return to Towcester as early as next year after racecourse agrees partnership with bookmaker Betway

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.