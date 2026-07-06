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Racing Industry
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'There is a lot to like' - racecourses back York and Goodwood's proposals for governance shake-up
Newbury's chief executive has given a positive response to the plansCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Newbury chief executive Shaun Hinds said on Monday there was "a lot to like" among radical new proposals to reshape the governance of British racing which emerged over the weekend.
Taunton's chief executive Patrick Davis also backed the plans contained in an open letter from York and Goodwood racecourses.
The paper set out three main changes the two flagship tracks said were required given their claim that the sport "cannot agree how to govern itself".
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