'It’s no secret that we face significant challenges' - Simon Cox named new chair of the BHA

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The BHA has confirmed that Simon Cox has been appointed as its new chair and will take up the role from the start of October.

Cox, 58, was described as a "passionate" owner-breeder and accomplished business leader, having spent more than three decades in the brewing industry.

He said it was "an honour" to be appointed as chair of the BHA "at such an important moment for racing and breeding".

Cox was chosen for the role ahead of former BHB chair Peter Savill and Minette Batters, the former National Farmers Union president who now chairs British Racing's Horse Welfare Board and is a director of Salisbury.

The BHA chair's position was made vacant when Lord Allen resigned in March after just six months in the job, his departure coming after the governing body's members failed to reach an agreement on reforms to create an independent board and a more commercial remit.

Cox said: "I enjoyed a long and fulfilling career in the brewing and beverage sector, but horseracing has always been my passion. I have been extremely fortunate to be involved in this wonderful sport for many years, during which I have learned a great deal – and contributed a fair amount too, I hope.

"British racing and breeding is a worldwide success story. We are an industry that is globally renowned for our equine welfare standards, the fairness and integrity of our competition and the quality of our participants, our horses and our racing.

"It’s no secret that we face significant challenges and my focus will be on ensuring racing works together to address these, with a particular emphasis on growing participation in the sport, our customer base and, critically, our income streams.

"There is really good work already under way in so many areas, but there is also much to do to set our industry up to thrive for generations to come."

Simon Cox (centre) at Sedgefield last year after his horse, Catch Catchfire, had won Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Cox has been a racehorse owner for more than 15 years, with four horses currently in training with Ian Williams and Tom George. He has more recently become involved as a thoroughbred breeder, with ten broodmares stationed at Shade Oak Stud, which is also home to the stallion Logician, in whom he has shares.

He has a number of roles in racing and has been a member of the Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association board of trustees since November 2021.

Cox spent 32 years in the brewing industry and in 2014 he was appointed European president and chief executive officer of Molson Coors, a role which expanded to include Africa, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. He stepped down at the end of 2021.

BHA board member Kyrsten Halley, who chaired the governing body's nominations committee, described Cox as a "first-class candidate throughout a highly competitive recruitment process, with some exceptionally skilled and high-calibre individuals".

She said: “We were particularly impressed with Simon’s in-depth knowledge and understanding of British racing and breeding, accumulated over many years as an owner-breeder and investor in our sport, alongside his experience and expertise from a truly impressive commercial career.

"He is acutely aware of the nature of the challenges our industry faces, and articulated a clear and compelling plan for how we seek to address them.

"His strong vision for how we make progress in key areas, like the sport’s governance, growth strategy, equine and human welfare and government relations, left us in no doubt that he has the credentials to provide exceptional leadership at a critical time for our industry."

Simon Cox succeeds Lord Allen as BHA chair Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Cox chairs the BHA’s Jump Pattern Committee and is a member of the industry’s High Quality Horse group. He also joined the Professional Jockeys Association as a non-executive director in 2021 during a restructuring of the body's board, but stepped down two years later following unrest among its members over the then chief executive Ian McMahon.

David Jones, the BHA's interim chair and senior independent director, said Cox was already a "very well-established and deeply respected figure within our industry".

Jones added: “He's also someone who possesses a steely determination and decisiveness and is, at heart, unwaveringly passionate about seeing British racing succeed.

“Simon has been a valuable asset to our industry for many years as a fan, owner, breeder, investor and active participant, and has the necessary skill set and demeanour to be an accomplished and successful BHA chair.”

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